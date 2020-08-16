 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cooped-up pet owners, sick and tired of talking to other humans, are teaching their dogs to talk during the coronavirus pandemic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This won't end well
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pupster.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: This won't end well


before
Fark user imageView Full Size


after
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Once again, dogs lose to cats, who can talk by themselves without devices. I had a cat who learned my name, and would call me to wake me up in the morning. And any cat will learn what "out" means and go to the door and say it. Dogs are slow, and basically they are no fun losers.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...and maybe the horse will learn to sing.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm pretty sure that I don't wanna know what the cats are thinking.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
THAT'S the video they post to prove it's working?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Any dog owners know that they talk to their owners all the time.  A strange tilt of the head or a cocked ear can mean a heck of a lot.

And if you listen closely you can hear their strange little voices, I try not to respond in front of the family or cops but I hear what they're saying and it ain't always pretty.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

morg: Yeah, I'm pretty sure that I don't wanna know what the cats are thinking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So a man and a dog show up at a talent agency:

"What's your act?" asks the agent

"I've got a talking dog -- watch. What's sandpaper feel like?"

The dog says "Ruff."

"What's on top of a house?"

The dog says "Roof."

"Who's the greatest baseball player of all time?"

The dog says "Ruth."

"Get the hell out of my office, that's the stupidest act I've ever seen" yells the agent.

So outside the office, the dog says "Maybe I should have said 'Mickey Mantle?""
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, so...just before I licked your face just now, I licked my butt.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My girlfriend tried this with me but I kept hitting the button that says "blowjob" and she just assumed I wasn't teachable.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mostly believe this is possible, based on what I've see about dogs' ability to understand spoken human language beyond basic commands.

But the video did nothing to convince me that's actually what's going on instead of some random button pressing.
 
