House for sale 2BD 2BA 2500sqft. Suit serial killer. Or anyone who wants to lock nine people in their own cell for "reasons"
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sign out front (many photos into slideshow):

"Notable Historic Property" - Fayette Historic Preservation Commission

Makes me think it might have been the town's first PD, courthouse and/or jail.  It looks like a really nice house and the attached jail might make a excellent workshop or maker space.  But the "Historic" placard might mean some restrictions on what can be done with the property - like ripping out all the damned steel cages might be prohibited.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh... sneaky realtor bastards.  The property abuts the county sheriff's office and the active county jail.  Good luck selling it at the asking price.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best wine cellar ever!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, if it was closer to a major city it would be Air B&B gold. Otherwise, no thanks.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Oh... sneaky realtor bastards.  The property abuts the county sheriff's office and the active county jail.  Good luck selling it at the asking price.

[Fark user image 850x1234]


Yep. Like booking a hotel. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


And yeah, there's probably restrictions on what you can do with the jail part.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Jesus Christ.  Wtf
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know there is a Dom out there licking his chops over this.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Kids, do I have to put you in Time Out, again?"
"Noooooooooooooooo!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Perfect for Law Enforcement, Fetishists, or Active Republican Party members...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Best wine cellar ever!


Would you like to come down to my "wine cellar" and sample my cask of amontillado?
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe you could sublet the basement back to the county?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: You know there is a Dom out there licking his chops over this.


The Dom/sub party options seem incredible.
 
sauce_jenkins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eh, it looks good, but the lack of a pasta faucet over the main stove is a deal breaker
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Possibilities are amazing with this property."

heh

"Historical preservation"

Oh no, wait. More like possibilities are limited with this property.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
