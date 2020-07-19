 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Shots fired in Cedar Park Texas. Multiple officers shot, in stable condition   (kxan.com) divider line
106
    More: News, CEDAR PARK, Police, Cedar Park police officers, Cedar Park Police Department, Texas, Law enforcement agency, police officers, City of Cedar Park  
•       •       •

2578 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2020 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



106 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the cops ok?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Are the cops ok?


TFA says they're stable.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Are the cops ok?


Yes. But multiple police officers got dead.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not the suburbs!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The City of Cedar Park is asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road"

I KNEW IT!!!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was anything of value lost?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Was anything of value lost?


Yes.

Perfectly good gunpowder and brass casings.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas wanted the freedom to have guns. That can also mean the freedom to be shot by them.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "The City of Cedar Park is asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road"

I KNEW IT!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. This thread went downhill mighty fast.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about police horses.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Jesus. This thread went downhill mighty fast.


It is what it is.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrugs"

Second Amendment etc.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Was anything of value lost?


Nope, not even a little.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Jesus. This thread went downhill mighty fast.


You expected otherwise? We've been wondering for months now how long it'd be before cops got shot over the BLM thing, and we know most farkers don't even click the articles, so....
 
iaazathot [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what will fix this...thoughts and prayers.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it was a law-abiding gun-owner or an outlaw owning a gun who did it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greil: The Dog Ate My Homework: Jesus. This thread went downhill mighty fast.

You expected otherwise? We've been wondering for months now how long it'd be before cops got shot over the BLM thing, and we know most farkers don't even click the articles, so....


Have they been shot over BLM, or is that just supposition on your part?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Jesus. This thread went downhill mighty fast.


So much edginess it then fell right over the cliff
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing what happens when you learn to aim.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive."

Who the fark names their streets? Just seems like a weird combination.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Greil: The Dog Ate My Homework: Jesus. This thread went downhill mighty fast.

You expected otherwise? We've been wondering for months now how long it'd be before cops got shot over the BLM thing, and we know most farkers don't even click the articles, so....

Have they been shot over BLM, or is that just supposition on your part?


Neither? It's a dude barricaded in his house and the article doesn't say more. The protests are the source of the snark we're seeing even though it's probably unrelated, which was my point.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of tough guys in here today. I'm pretty sure if their family members need help, cops will be called instead ofinternet tough guy farkers.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just Texans being Texans.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: "...asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive."

Who the fark names their streets? Just seems like a weird combination.


Is that just down the road from Empire Strikes Back street?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyogaM: I wonder if it was a law-abiding gun-owner or an outlaw owning a gun who did it.


Cedar Park is pretty(extremely) Caucasian, but you never know...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god this is bad..

FTABagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive.

During the Bush years, we learned that any combination of a Star Wars name and a word from the war in Iraq, would uncover a shell corporation funneling illegal money with connections to US mercenaries or military committing a low-level war crime (like throwing water bottles at kids chasing their convoy and someone got shot, or some shiat).
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Texas wanted the freedom to have guns. That can also mean the freedom to be shot by them.


Location: Chicago

Is this the king of ironic posts?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cedar park is pretty much near the liberal heart of Texas. Everyone here laughing at conservative Texas does not understand that Austin and the burbs around it are pretty friggen liberal.

Its actually a pretty nice, quiet area (and I lived off rhunburg for a few years in 2014-2016, I was in ghetto land of austin)

Shiat happens, and im sure there were a whole lot of Blazers that showed up. But this aint Texas Texas.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: propasaurus: Was anything of value lost?

Nope, not even a little.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Lots of tough guys in here today. I'm pretty sure if their family members need help, cops will be called instead ofinternet tough guy farkers.


Yes, I will call the cops if I have a family member with a mental condition, or a cat stuck up a tree, or a problem with my plumbing.  They'll know just how to fix it: With lethal force!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm as ACAB as they come, but I don't want cops to die. I don't want anyone to die. I just want cops to stop killing people.

People are dead and that sucks. My condolences to their families.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Super ironic that farkers pre-judge the people injured here by the color of their uniform.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes that was horrible, inexcusable and by itself should have been enough to convince people of his unsuitability.
Not sure how that in any way, shape, or form excuses people from enjoying the injuries and possible deaths of several people in Texas.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have the police started destroying all the homes next to the one that the suspect has barricaded?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Cedar park is pretty much near the liberal heart of Texas. Everyone here laughing at conservative Texas does not understand that Austin and the burbs around it are pretty friggen liberal.


Seattle and Portland are far more liberal.  Doesn't stop the cops from being the worst pieces of Trumpian trash.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Lots of tough guys in here today. I'm pretty sure if their family members need help, cops will be called instead ofinternet tough guy farkers.


That's THEIR.

F*CKING.

JOB.


THIER.

JOB.


THAT.


THEY.


ARE.


PAID.


FOR.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm as ACAB as they come, but I don't want cops to die. I don't want anyone to die. I just want cops to stop killing people.

People are dead and that sucks. My condolences to their families.


...I usually rail against this phrase, but...

They knew what they were getting into when they took the job.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow. I'm further south in Cedar Park picking up a pizza. I would have taken Bagdad Road on the way home to Leander, the town just north of Cedar Park.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Greil: The Dog Ate My Homework: Jesus. This thread went downhill mighty fast.

You expected otherwise? We've been wondering for months now how long it'd be before cops got shot over the BLM

following the constitution and respecting human rights thing, and we know most farkers don't even click the articles, so....

/ftfy
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Send in Robocop:

Fark user imageView Full Size


No car with shiatty gas mileage for YOU!
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phrawgh: "...asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive."

Who the fark names their streets? Just seems like a weird combination.


Seems as though they name streets after things we have tried to destroy...
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Herr Morgenstern:People are dead and that sucks. My condolences to their families.

Umm, who's dead?
 
Flincher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Screw you guys. They're going into a situation with an armed guy who's willing to kill. That's not an enviable position for anyone.

Regardless of what dirty cops have done, I hope these cops can bring this to a conclusion without any more injuries.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If he's white and tattooed, he'll be arrested and treated with kid gloves.

If he's black, he's as good as dead.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

solokumba: Have the police started destroying all the homes next to the one that the suspect has barricaded?


Hey...This is not Philadelphia.
 
face bacon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Lots of tough guys in here today. I'm pretty sure if their family members need help, cops will be called instead ofinternet tough guy farkers.


Exactly.  I recently saw a video of police protesters screaming for each other to call police because they were being assaulted by some loser opposing group.

In one breath demanding police death and defining and in the next screaming for them to help.

/just saying
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iaazathot: I know what will fix this...thoughts and prayers.


Too late, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell beat you to it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Will Trumpy send the national guard and DHS to Texas because its a lawless place or its just for democrat cities?
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.