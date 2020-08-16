 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Meet the secret society of priests who hate Pope Francis   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Pope, Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope John Paul II, Pope Francis, Father Jeremy Leatherby of Sacramento, local bishop Jaime Soto, anti-Francis flock  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coordinated by that POS Bannon.
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm surprised Pope Francis hasn't had a number of people excommunicated.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leatherby's story is somewhat complicated by allegations of a breach of his vow of celibacy through romantic affairs with at least two adult women, one of whom he publicly confessed his love to in a now rather embarrassing video that has been widely circulated. In it, he begins by addressing an unidentified woman: "Hey, Baby Doll. I love that without mascara that you are still strikingly beautiful," the priest says into his phone camera as he drives his car at night. "I love that. I love it, like, a lot. A lot a lot. I loved it earlier when I saw you, and you didn't have it on, and I loved it all night long."

"Somewhat complicated".  Ummmm... I don't think it's at all complicated.  This is a guy who thinks the Church's rules don't apply to him, but his version of the rules applies to everyone else.  Doesn't help it that he's, like, the worst f*cking romeo on the goddamn planet.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bluenovaman: I'm surprised Pope Francis hasn't had a number of people excommunicated.


He is, above all, a master politician. He might want to bring charges but knows the price.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So they still like this guy. Okay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Odds are that -- at 93 -- Benedict may not even know he was Pope these days.  If he does know that he was Pope, have these shiatkickers even asked him if gives a crap that they think he's still Pope?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Odds are that -- at 93 -- Benedict may not even know he was Pope these days.  If he does know that he was Pope, have these shiatkickers even asked him if gives a crap that they think he's still Pope?


It's not about what he thinks.  It's about them defending and perpetuating a set of rules that make it possible for them to believe that they are the special ones.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Odds are that -- at 93 -- Benedict may not even know he was Pope these days.  If he does know that he was Pope, have these shiatkickers even asked him if gives a crap that they think he's still Pope?


It is not important that the Emperor understands he is the ruler. He just has to sign the things the Shogun puts in front of him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, the Order of the Wannabee Evangelicals.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same Christ, different cracker.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leatherby's story is somewhat complicated by allegations of a breach of his vow of celibacy through romantic affairs with at least two adult women, one of whom he publicly confessed his love to in a now rather embarrassing video that has been widely circulated

He clearly is filled with the Love of Christ.  And then some.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys. Guys. Mother Teresa was super cool for making people suffer unnecessarily. Guys!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Guys. Guys. Mother Teresa was super cool for making people suffer unnecessarily. Guys!


Suffering (like Jesus did) makes you a better christian.  The poor, sick, and downtrodden have an automelatic in. The rich can suffer by giving the church some money.  Easier than sickness, beatings, abuse, starvation.

They are saying Jesus is impressed if you are suffering. Makes him feel good.  He will do favors for you as a result.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: gameshowhost: Guys. Guys. Mother Teresa was super cool for making people suffer unnecessarily. Guys!

Suffering (like Jesus did) makes you a better christian.  The poor, sick, and downtrodden have an automelatic in. The rich can suffer by giving the church some money.  Easier than sickness, beatings, abuse, starvation.

They are saying Jesus is impressed if you are suffering. Makes him feel good.  He will do favors for you as a result.


Automatic in. If suffering, don't curse God, instead tell Jesus you dig him. He loves that and will save you a place in heaven.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cool. Enjoy your grape juice, asshole.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If my priest was named LeatherBoy I'd be a bit concerned.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Follow the Nazi, but not the Latin guy? Sounds about right.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who does this Francis guy think he is?  Pope or something?  How dare he try to hold the priesthood to their vows?

/ still think women should be ordained and priests married.
 
zbtop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, they believe a guy who willing, actively, openly, and intentionally chose to give up the job...still has the job?

I'm fairly sure Benedict doesn't want to deal with their bullshiat either.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: bluenovaman: I'm surprised Pope Francis hasn't had a number of people excommunicated.

He is, above all, a master politician. He might want to bring charges but knows the price.


Uh, he is more like a social activist than a politician. He has tried to bring changes that were thwarted, especially in the USA. American cardinals and bishops are the Vatican's politicians and master manipulators.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh look, conservatives being intractable ideologues.  Must be a day.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a dumb group of people. Benedict stepped down. He wasn't forced out. He was 85 and felt that he couldn't do the job anymore.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Leatherby's story is somewhat complicated by allegations of a breach of his vow of celibacy through romantic affairs with at least two adult women, one of whom he publicly confessed his love to in a now rather embarrassing video that has been widely circulated. In it, he begins by addressing an unidentified woman: "Hey, Baby Doll. I love that without mascara that you are still strikingly beautiful," the priest says into his phone camera as he drives his car at night. "I love that. I love it, like, a lot. A lot a lot. I loved it earlier when I saw you, and you didn't have it on, and I loved it all night long."

"Somewhat complicated".  Ummmm... I don't think it's at all complicated.  This is a guy who thinks the Church's rules don't apply to him, but his version of the rules applies to everyone else.  Doesn't help it that he's, like, the worst f*cking romeo on the goddamn planet.


We're about to get another splinter group of batshiat insane priests who think they're the Church in Exile, aren't we? It's like the worst Linux fork ever.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Secret society?  Their is a whole faction of conservative clergy that criticize the Pope publicly.

DNRTFA
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: Cool. Enjoy your grape juice, asshole.


He's a Leatherby. More than likely it's ice cream.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow. You'd think that keeping all 1.3B Catholics (roughly 18% of the world's population), including 415K priests, uniformly happy and with the program would be super easy with, you know, God's assistance.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who slapped the dick(s) out of their mouths?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh.  Pope Vadar resigned.  Its no skin off Francis's ass that Vadar decided that he was no longer fit to be the Voice of God on earth...  even though his election to that post is supposed to be of Devine Intent...  meaning either God is not All Knowing... or the Church is full of 2000 years of composing bullshiat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who keeps spamming DailyBeast links here? And who keeps accepting them?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Over in Freeperland the most righteous god-botherers are the ones most open about their sheer visceral hatred of that hippy Pope.

So, presumably he's doing something right.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Wow. You'd think that keeping all 1.3B Catholics (roughly 18% of the world's population), including 415K priests, uniformly happy and with the program would be super easy with, you know, God's assistance.


You should know?

\not sure if username checks out
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's one thing to dislike a current pope.  It's another thing entirely when this relic is lurking around Castel Gandolfo and Benedict's Apartments, with some plan involving billions of oligarch money and right wing boys groups, clutching a sad French SF novel that has a racist solution to a pandemic hitting brown people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Religion of Peace"
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Naturally. Francis is a Jesuit, meaning he takes a no-bullshiat approach toward Christ's followers living by the teachings of, you know, Christ.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Odds are that -- at 93 -- Benedict may not even know he was Pope these days.  If he does know that he was Pope, have these shiatkickers even asked him if gives a crap that they think he's still Pope?


Did Benedict step down because he knew he had impending Alzheimers or dementia?  If so, his retirement makes a lot more sense, with modern medicine able to keep the elderly alive for years and years past the freshness date of their minds.  A pope needs to be mentally nimble right until the end.

With Catholic teaching what it is on "End of Life" matters, I can see that this will be a problem with many Popes far into the future.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love how farkers who are atheist get so wrapped up in other people's religion.  Sort of like how my friends in the UK get so passionate about U.S. politics while their own government is doing things like jailing people for their speech and thoughts.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Who keeps spamming DailyBeast links here? And who keeps accepting them?


No paywall, I like it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dumski: So they still like this guy. Okay.
[Fark user image 401x271]


"We want the Nazi!  We want the Nazi!"
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Dumski: So they still like this guy. Okay.
[Fark user image 401x271]

"We want the Nazi!  We want the Nazi!"


I can live with Pope Vadar being a Nazi.

His real crime is that he *ran* the Vatican Protection Program for Pedophiles for decades.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like somebody violated the first two rules of Frock Club...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Conservative Catholics: "THE POPE IS INFALLIBLE!!!"
*Pope starts to stay liberal things*
Conservative Catholics: 
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let me guess...Americans *reads article* Yep, figures Francis is to liberal for most Americans because he follows the words and actions of Christ too closely.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Church Militant think he's an ultra-lefty commie globalist who wants one world government in order to help the liberal elite take all your moneys

The Vortex - The Pope's New World Order
Youtube Gj2otdExAgQ
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're all deluded and wrong.

The only True Pope is Jean Malraux I
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I love how farkers who are atheist get so wrapped up in other people's religion.


If others kept their religious beliefs to themselves, there would be no issue.  But as long as we have the "Moral Majority", "Trump Evangelicals", "Prosperity Gospel preachers", etc., pushing their agendas on others, expect us atheists, agnostics, and actual believers to call them out on their bullshiat.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I love how farkers who are atheist get so wrapped up in other people's religion.  Sort of like how my friends in the UK get so passionate about U.S. politics while their own government is doing things like jailing people for their speech and thoughts.


I was raised Catholic. I'm not even atheist, I just got tired of the BS that organized religion is. And articles like this are why I stopped going to church.

People are getting sick and tired of the double standards and hypocrisy coming from the Catholic Church in this country for the past few decades. The fact that leadership in this country seem to suggest that you can only be a good Catholic of you vote Republican (even Trump) was the last straw.

So please, just shut up. According to you, I have more of a right to discuss the article than you do.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Catholics gonna catholic. As a Jew, I say, meh.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I love how farkers who are atheist get so wrapped up in other people's religion.  Sort of like how my friends in the UK get so passionate about U.S. politics while their own government is doing things like jailing people for their speech and thoughts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
