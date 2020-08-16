 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why coloring books are actually a tool designed to foster submission, obedience, and passive servitude in children   (slate.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Dead Milkmen - Methodist Coloring Book
Youtube Pj-GIAACClc
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay within the lines...

https://youtu.be/1y5t-dAa6UA (Youtube won't let me embed)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought of this one:

Isuzu Rodeo - August 1992 - Commercial
Youtube DrIVJaryqA0
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this little jem I saw in one of my kid's books...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Choo choooo
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if there is an editor at Slate who is either a covidiot or is sick of watching and self-teaching their children.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a bit more neutral, and has a valuable lesson about topology.

color in this Klein bottle dickbutt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Down with big coloring book!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Translation: My kid sucks at coloring so it's bad.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course it is.  Haven't you noticed that children aren't asked for interpretive analysis in their homework until they're, oh, seven or eight at the youngest?  Wake up, Sheeploids!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Teacher: Good job coloring within the lines!

Child: Jus' bwecwause I cowowred in da wlines doeswn't meawn I down't wawn't towoo kweel you!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paint the illustrations of songs and tales about the harms of waking up late, being selfish, or playing a trick on your well-mannered cousin.

Bunch of little Eichmanns.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Coloring books are so last century that they've become retro and in again.

I'm waiting for the Play-Doh bounce, myself:

Sean Cooney - DEJA VU
Youtube TNYr0s3ubT4
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
professorbuzzkill.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In this day and age and with all the protests and such we should be teaching our kids not to see in colour.
 
Traumtanzer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Up next: Petting your dog is a waste of time, get rid of it and do something productive.  F' stress relief.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't play at works.
Chasing Amy (1/12) Movie CLIP - You're a Tracer! (1997) HD
Youtube epHCMiCtt3M
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goddamn, even within the context of the general rule that any slate link you click on has a good 85% chance to be the dumbest farking thing you'll see on the internet all day, that was absurdly farking stupid.

Children's books have simplistic moral lessons corresponding to the era in which they're published because that's what a children's book is, and one time about a century ago someone made one children's book which was incidentally also a coloring book, and I feel that society has made some moral and social progress in the last century which makes the morality of that era slightly questionable in a modern context... therefore coloring books as a medium are evil on a conceptual level.

This is literally a "I was once raped by a man with a green hat, therefore all pine trees are evil" argument.  I can't even find an angle to humorously mock it, there's no direction from which it can be viewed where maximum absurdity has not already been achieved and also somehow surpassed.

It almost wraps around into a surrealist masterpiece, it's like someone took the all time record of the Trump twitter account as the four-year belt holder of stupidest thing on the internet, thought "challenge accepted", and actually pulled it off.  I stand slightly in awe of the homeric scale of the failure here, usually to fark up this badly you have to ram a passenger liner into an iceberg.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pj-GIAAC​Clc]


Came to post this, glad it was done in one.  The left-handed midget albino lesbian eskimos of the world approve.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's truer than you might think

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: I thought of this one:

[YouTube video: Isuzu Rodeo - August 1992 - Commercial]


Same here.

But I forgot how old it was.  I had assumed it was from the late 90s or 2000.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is there some weird advertising scheme going where Slate is trying to build it's cred by claiming everyone hates it?  I mean, it works for Nickelback, but it's still kind of odd.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We has this article on Saturday.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.