(Some City Guy)   NYC is dead forever because of: A) COVID shutdown, B) skyrocketing crime, C) bandwidth   (jamesaltucher.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dead forever, eh? eI wish I had the money for real estate investing. It's bargain time.

Goes all the way back to the 1960s. Never has NYC had such a terrible time...etc... nope, in the 300 plus years of NYC, this is it. What a crock.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ctrl-F "de Blasio" or "Cuomo" = 0.

This refugee from a lost utopia, evidently now aspiring to move to a "second- or third-tier city", will likely continue to vote for the same social justice and nanny-state politicians that brought NYC back to the 70s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh DARN!
Youtube pXjwLnvJ8rQ
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: Ctrl-F "de Blasio" or "Cuomo" = 0.


Deblasio and Cuomo imported the virus into NYC?

Christ, you right-wing trolls are even more stupid than usual.

/thinks the article is slightly melodramatic
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
someone's blog sucks
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Dead forever, eh? eI wish I had the money for real estate investing. It's bargain time.

Goes all the way back to the 1960s. Never has NYC had such a terrible time...etc... nope, in the 300 plus years of NYC, this is it. What a crock.


What, you think you can do better than Trump and Kushner in the New York real estate mar... yeah, you probably can.
 
