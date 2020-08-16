 Skip to content
(WSLS Virginia)   Law enforcement in Altavista, VA needs your help ID'ing a suspect. Hey, dummies? Fire up Netscape Navigator and use the product your town was named after. Jesus, why do I have to think of everything?   (wsls.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who's asking, Det. Jeeves?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most people are stupid.  Through Darwin's theory of natural selection, there is always someone who absolutely must think of everything.

Unfortunately, in Farkistan, we got stuck with subby.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This news Excites me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
June Shannon lost some more weight?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe the could use that new search engine DuckDuckSuspect.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Altavista Virginia
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: Altavista Virginia


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think not!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dogpile
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America Online FTW!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they blur out the face of Wolverine next to her?

Holy jeezus look at dem claws!
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I know we joke around here, but "teh internets" is NOT a legitimate police investigative tool.

What if someone tries to call in with an emergency while the cops are using the phone line for the modem?! THINK, PEOPLE!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Altavista. She should be easy to find - in that town she's a 10.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: I've been to Altavista. She should be easy to find - in that town she's a 10.


Been there many times as well (a lot of years ago though).  Just wanted to mention it is not alta and there is no vista.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

semiotix: Jesus, I know we joke around here, but "teh internets" is NOT a legitimate police investigative tool.

What if someone tries to call in with an emergency while the cops are using the phone line for the modem?! THINK, PEOPLE!


KSSSSSHHHHHHHHHHKKKK BOING BOING BOING
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I started to crop out her face, save it as a PNG file, load it onto a FARK message, then do an image search on Google using the FARK posted image as the source.  Naaah.  Got better things to do, like browse FARK for laughs.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
I have an account now
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alta la vista, baby
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i used altavista for years and loved it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And from the Fark Ad Department: "This woman shiats lemons!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
