(Bring Me the News)   Chim Chim-a-nee, Chim Chim-a-nee, Chim Chim Cher-ee. The cops came along, and pulled your ass free   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
litheandnubile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
sticky situation
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lindstrom Fire Deapartment was also called to the scene.

They talk spell funny in Minnesota.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then they tazed, beat him, shot his dog, and maced his grandmother. Unless he was white, then they gave him a cookie and bought him a bicycle.

/amIdoingitright?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dammit subby - 'tis "The cops came along, and they pulled your ass free."

/meter matters!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He soot not have done that.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Lindstrom Fire Deapartment was also called to the scene.

They talk spell funny in Minnesota.



Deapartment is on fire!!!!   Who ya gonna call?

The deapartment fire deapartment, obviously.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Then they tazed, beat him, shot his dog, and maced his grandmother. Unless he was white, then they gave him a cookie and bought him a bicycle.

/amIdoingitright?


You are doing it in grand FARK style

9.5/10
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe they meant derpartment -- they deal with all the derp incidents that will live on as town legends.

Kid was lucky it was summer, so the boiler wasn't lit. And extremely lucky they likely no longer incinerate trash.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: He soot not have done that.


He really made an ash of himself
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Darwin foiled again.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
approves of headline
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhJoJoooops
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Maybe they meant derpartment -- they deal with all the derp incidents that will live on as town legends.

Kid was lucky it was summer, so the boiler wasn't lit. And extremely lucky they likely no longer incinerate trash.


These were my thoughts! He was lucky! How many times I've read about missing people whose bones were found decades later, in chimneys. No joke, abandoned house was one of those stories.
Most recent was behind an industrial size cooler in a restaurant!
Glad he's OK, 2020  isn't done with him yet.
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Then they tazed, beat him, shot his dog, and maced his grandmother. Unless he was white, then they gave him a cookie and bought him a bicycle.

/amIdoingitright?


He was white when he went in, but not when they found him.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He came out with only minor injuries, except he hit his head on the way down and is suffering from foreign accent syndrome. Doctors don't know when he will recover from that horrible imitation cockney accent but he's positive about it. In fact, In this 'ole wide world There's no 'appier bloke.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
four months early
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: He soot not have done that.


I was expecting to read that he flue out again.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dick Van Dyke does not approve of this musical headline.
How in the hell did he fall 50 feet without being seriously injured? I take it he kind of scrambled down pressing on the walls knowing he couldn't get back up.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Lakes Area PD said a key to the rescue was that a Chisago Lakes School District resource officer was quickly able to access the interior of the building and had "intimate knowledge of the school." "

"Intimate knowledge?" Has the resource officer been "going down the schools chimney" too?
 
