(CNN)   Trump: CDC teams on standby, ready to deploy to schools across the nation. CDC: What??   (cnn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess Operation: Clusterf*ck is technically a plan
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess those are some of the people Trump said he could hire if he needed them.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As always, he just says whatever he wants and lets someone else deal with it.

This is not new.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: I guess Operation: Clusterf*ck is technically a plan


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're back to the Trump wastes your time thread.

This will waste time and money as CDC people are diverted from fighting COVID to sew some clothes for the emperor.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crimean Disposal Company?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His replacement for the post office - the Confederate Delivery Crew.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"What?! The CDC didn't anticipate Trump's failure to protect the American people?  Who do they think his is?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: His replacement for the post office - the Confederate Delivery Crew.


The Children Death Counters.
 
Flincher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Turd won't flush. Get the straw and do that thing you do best Ivanka.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Circusdog320: I guess Operation: Clusterf*ck is technically a plan

[Fark user image image 400x386]


Ok, the real question of the day has just presented itself...

Where, and how much?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump is a moron.  This comes as a shock to no one.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flincher: "Turd won't flush. Get the straw and do that thing you do best Ivanka.


SOUNDS LIKE YOU NEED A POOP KNIFE
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Flush the turd November 3rd.
 
Charles of York
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our national embarrassment has outdone himself again
 
