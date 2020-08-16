 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   "At around 4:30 p.m., a major detachment of the vessel's forward section was observed." Or in layman's terms, "the front fell off"   (bbc.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Ramsar Convention, Coral reef, Coral, Navin Ramgoolam, Mauritius coast, Anerood Jugnauth, tonnes of fuel oil, Petroleum  
•       •       •

2077 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was it towed outside the environment?
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't this built so the front wouldn't fall off?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Youtube 3m5qxZm_JqM
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: Wasn't this built so the front wouldn't fall off?


Obviously not.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff out.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chance in a million!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's give the writer a bow
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: DammitIForgotMyLogin: Wasn't this built so the front wouldn't fall off?

Obviously not.


How do you know?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a bow movement?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see this thread was an immediate and roaring success.  Well done everyone.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boaty McBoatNoFace.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: Let's give the writer a bow


Perhaps the navigator could use a stern lecture before leaving port.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm I could ask my buddy who was on the Port Royal about groundings, he'd know all about it.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police in Mauritius say they have been granted a search warrant, allowing them to board the vessel to take away items of interest such as the ship's log book in order to help with an investigation. The ship's captain will assist officers with their search.

They may also be searching for evidence of cardboard, cardboard derivatives, paper, string, cellotape, or rubber in the ship's hull.
 
flemardo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It really is about perspective. You could also say the back detached from the front.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it a nuclear wessel?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Theeng: Hmmm I could ask my buddy who was on the Port Royal about groundings, he'd know all about it.


That sucked, was living on Oahu at that time
 
uncoveror
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yep. It's broke.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fellers, it's been good ta' know ya
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh joy!?!?!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Was it towed outside the environment?


Both havles are rerpoted to be udner two now, headed to deeper waters for sinking. That's a different environment.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on
Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go 'til we're gone
Love was when I loved you
One true time I'd hold to
In my life we'll always go on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: Was it a nuclear wessel?


Unclear at this moment
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: NewportBarGuy: Was it towed outside the environment?

Both havles are rerpoted to be udner two now, headed to deeper waters for sinking. That's a different environment.


Ah yes! International waters: because nobody gives a knife-fighting monkey's ass what happens out there!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

semiotix: Carter Pewterschmidt: DammitIForgotMyLogin: Wasn't this built so the front wouldn't fall off?

Obviously not.

How do you know?


Well, the front fell off!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

uncoveror: Yep. It's broke.


It's just an optical illusion caused by refraction.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What was it made of? cello-tape? cardboard? cardboard derivatives?
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As we like to say in the rocket biz, "rapid unplanned disassembly."

And we ain't talking about this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
who made that boat?  China?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: As we like to say in the rocket biz, "rapid unplanned disassembly."

And we ain't talking about this:

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Lol...    you could at least make the acronym fun, but that does sound like formalized docu speak.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Front fell off" is the new "knights who say ni".
 
barc0001
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Chance in a million!


At least.  Or more!  Think about it - how many ships that size are there in the world right now today cruising around?  According to this at least 30,000 of them.  Every month that goes by that one of them doesn't have the front fall off makes the next time it happens on a given day to a given ship at least a 1 in a million occurrence.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.