(Chicago Trib)   Town celebrates reopening of the rebuilt historic covered bridge that was destroyed by a truck driving through. The next day the bridge is hit by a school bus driver urged by passengers to ignore the warning from the GPS   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's cool, it was a bus full of golfers and they all yelled FORE!

So I hope they give the driver a mulligan
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

"Her GPS warned her she should not proceed with the type of vehicle she was driving," Covelli said via email. "The occupants on the bus convinced her to proceed, which she did, and subsequently struck the bridge."

END FTA

Well we all know that 8 year olds are the real bosses
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also from the article:

Jacob said the school bus was chartered for a golf outing, transporting golfers.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/shakes tiny fist
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Can we agree on: Well we all know that adults acting like 8 year olds are the real bosses
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So she was in a no-win situation -- either seriously and possibly irreparably damage a historic bridge, or directly disobey people rich enough to play golf.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And the lesson is, always be cautious when taking advice from people who will suffer no consequences for being wrong.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

They rented a school bus, not a real motorcoach.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also: Damage was visible on bridge roof rims. The school bus tires had to be deflated for removal.

Yep, a real "low clearance" moment
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

No wonder they had problems, letting those little furry things onto a bus.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eight-year-olds can play golf.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Maybe you should have read the rest of the article.

The bus was rented for hire.

Jacob said the school bus was chartered for a golf outing, transporting golfers.

Not school kids but rather entitled white men.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reading that article was like watching a home-buying exercise in "The World According to Garp."
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The golfers could have been kids, you don't know.

Checkmark.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
sparkgrowth.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Also: Damage was visible on bridge roof rims. The school bus tires had to be deflated for removal.

Yep, a real "low clearance" moment


I'm trying to figure why a partial deflation requires a tow. With still-deflated tires. That doesn't exactly render a vehicle inoperable.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maybe you should have read the rest of the comments

cman: /shakes tiny fist



Oh, you didn't read the
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like they need one of those "if you hit this crossbar, you will hit that bridge" doohickeys. Might pay off someday.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DAMN IT. Proofreading is not one of my strengths. Fixt.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Unobtanium: Also: Damage was visible on bridge roof rims. The school bus tires had to be deflated for removal.

Yep, a real "low clearance" moment

I'm trying to figure why a partial deflation requires a tow. With still-deflated tires. That doesn't exactly render a vehicle inoperable.


...would you trust that bus driver behind the wheel again?
 
smunns
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just say it has confederate connections and win National support from revisionists.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, Mac! You know how to get to Redbud?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 minute ago  
enchantedamerica.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


NOT amused...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.