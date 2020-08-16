 Skip to content
 
(Boston Globe)   Corrupt police officer may go free because his friends on the force "lost" important emails needed for his trial
    former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant  
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emails are kept on servers and I doubt they were using public email (i.e. yahoo, gmail) and also did not have have access to the physical server.  If it is a state computer, it more than like is backed up from time to time so those emails may still be retrievable.
Oh, and implicate the rest of the department for obstruction of justice and penalize them one year's pension accumulation.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thin blue line and all that. justice is served
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Destruction of Evidence
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

100% pension forfeiture and prison.
fark dirty pigs
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Troopers are your best deception.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Know the right people, and get a job with the State of Massachusetts and you will never have to work a day in your life.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cops will not stop covering for dirty cops until we pass laws that hold the entire department/unit responsible. They want to play army, fine, treat them like the army would in boot camp.

Cop gets caught violating policy or using excessive force and his partner/s  did not report it, dirty cop gets tossed off force and the rest do not get advancement, pay raises or overtime for three years.

This shiat would stop instantly.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

They'd find ways around it. They always do.

Also, cops covering for dirty cops are themselves dirty cops. There are no good cops until the bad ones are considered bad by all.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Blue lies matter!
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sure, I'm willing to believe the worst about people, but also know a thing or two about IT best practices. Data improperly backed up and migrated to a new system? This is well beyond plausible.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OFFS.

This shait HAS TO STOP.


The most dangerous gang in my county is the Sheriff's Dept.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But the bootlickers tell me it's only a couple bad apples.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Deleting thousands of emails is bad now?
 
Alebak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And some people have the audacity to be surprised when people get angry enough to want to burn down police stations.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe they can't find emails proving he was working, because such emails were never written in the first place.

Auditors:  We can not find any exculpatory emails.
Defense attorney:  Well, keep looking.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Emails are kept on servers and I doubt they were using public email (i.e. yahoo, gmail) and also did not have have access to the physical server.  If it is a state computer, it more than like is backed up from time to time so those emails may still be retrievable.
Oh, and implicate the rest of the department for obstruction of justice and penalize them one year's pension accumulation.


I'm not sure what the regs are for the police and DAs office are, but most corperations are required to keep records, email included, for at least 7 years.

For all electronic data, especially in large systems like this, that means at least one off-site storage where the backups are sent to on a regular basis.

So the ONLY way these farking files were 'lost' was if a deliberate attempt was made... nuking the server.  Nuking the onsite backups.  Requesting *all* copies of the offsite backups and destroying them...

All of that is going to leave a farking paper trail, assuming that they have even *basic* security enabled on their servers, since those kinds of actions require admin privledges... and then there is the issue of the offsite request records.

So this shiat is not lost... or there is one hell of a conspiracy to make those records go poof.
 
