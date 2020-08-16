 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Easy answer: because half of the people are of below average intelligence   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Defence mechanism, Santa Claus, Psychological projection, little information, 2006 albums, Easter Bunny, Denial, Eve Whitmore  
•       •       •

951 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2020 at 11:56 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because they're being sold on a concept of "freedom" that involves zero responsibility or cost. They're being told by their leaders that "I don' wannnnnnna" is acceptable. Because a lot of folks are essentially spoiled brats who just want people to tuck them in, and take care of them cradle to grave, and NEVER impinge on their convenience.

Because they're sh*tty citizens, who never got a proper civics education, and because their leadership is REALLY hoping to walk over their corpses to an election that they can rig, because they see Hell a comin' and it's got subpoenas with their names ALL over them. And for them, dead citizens are a damn sight better than live indictments.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They don't call it average for nothing,
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because they believe they can refute the research of actual scientists by posting a Facebook meme of an American-flag-painted Minion saying "Masks are for pussies!"
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Technically, half of people are of below-median intelligence...
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More than half!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That cliche is really annoying. Even if the mathematics of that were correct, that statement would also be true of MIT students. What's your point?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: That cliche is really annoying.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Technically, half of people are of below-median intelligence...


Technically, no.  The IQ system is not designed like that.  The people designing it did realize that the same person could get different scores just based on what time of day they took the test.  You can easily swing 5-10 points based on your breakfast that day (or just because the test is nowhere near as granular as people like to assume).  So it normalizes everyone within a standard deviation as 100.  The vast majority of people are of median intelligence.  Even being slightly outside the normalization range is not seen as particularly important.  IQ is only important if you are wildly outside the normal range and are consistent about it.

And that is all assuming you can reduce intelligence - as defined by a test devised by a lot of mid-20th-century white, Protestant, slide-rule-humping men who could not even conceive of the idea of inherent bias - to a single number that can even be medianized.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 415x750]


It's much more Normalcy Bias than that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were talking about this yesterday. The Trumpers in our circle of friends have seized on the science of the March to April timeframe as gospel, although they laughed at it then. It's been updated with better understanding of the virus and it's spread, and updated advice on what to do. But no, what they said in March is the real truth now.

Come January, when 5000 people are dying everyday, they'll suddenly say, "Hey, maybe we should wear a mask."
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Technically, half of people are of below-median intelligence...



This.  Its way more than half that are below average.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 658x379]


I need to get all these mumbles out of my pocket
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Technically, half of people are of below-median intelligence...


It has always driven me nuts when people don't know what average means.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phalamir: MorgothsDishwasher: Technically, half of people are of below-median intelligence...

Technically, no.  The IQ system is not designed like that.  The people designing it did realize that the same person could get different scores just based on what time of day they took the test.  You can easily swing 5-10 points based on your breakfast that day (or just because the test is nowhere near as granular as people like to assume).  So it normalizes everyone within a standard deviation as 100.  The vast majority of people are of median intelligence.  Even being slightly outside the normalization range is not seen as particularly important.  IQ is only important if you are wildly outside the normal range and are consistent about it.

And that is all assuming you can reduce intelligence - as defined by a test devised by a lot of mid-20th-century white, Protestant, slide-rule-humping men who could not even conceive of the idea of inherent bias - to a single number that can even be medianized.


You're the first one to bring up IQ.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel like the mode is being ignored.  What's the modal IQ?
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: MorgothsDishwasher: Technically, half of people are of below-median intelligence...

It has always driven me nuts when people don't know what average means.


I was going to make the same point, but in a large, well distributed population, the terms are functionally interchangeable
 
PvtStash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby you are so wrong.

Easy answer: because half of the people are of below the middle of the bell where we find average intelligence, is in fact low intelligence whit very limited intellectual capacity.


If the bell middle was itself remotely higher to start with then being on the lower side of the bell half would still not be all that dumb anyway.

When your middle bell is a bit dense, then just a little to left of bell is genuinely dumb.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because it would require admitting that they were wrong. Especially for a GOPer or Trumper, almost impossible.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
reform4syria.orgView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Please explain how spiteful stupidity is a benefit........
 
SFSailor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Horrific messaging.  No one with _any_ skill has been willing to work for Mango Mass Murderer since at least the 80s.  So... here we are.  This wouldn't have happened with _any_ other president, because a unified voice would have come out to combat it.  (Well, and the others wouldn't have gutted the CDC and as much of the entire fed gov as possible their only achievement, but that's a rant for another time.)  Decent messaging would have coalesced _everyone_ around the right response, and we'd have crushed it.  I stead, Trump. Instead, 180* out - instead of crushing it, we're farking fuelling it.

This has been my rage since farking March:  Within a  week of 9/11, we ALL knew someone "who was there, coulda been there, was supposed to be there."  No one argued with shutting down air travel entirely, and we all came together to do things like drive half way across the country to pick up a stranded acquaintance's spouse.  We reconfigured the country in the blink of an eye.  Those of us who objected even mildly to things like the TSA "papers please!" and thr U.S.A. P.A.T.R.I.O.T. Act were called traitors and told to kill ourselves, but farking _everybody_ got on board for 90% of the reaction overnight, and sympathy for the victims was incalculable... not the victim count itself.

This thing is killing multiple 9/11s per *week*. 170,000 dead SO FAR and we're just getting started.  And there's not juts oxygen, but legitimacy!, granted to "maybe it's a hoax" "I don't want to wear a mask" "but my haircutz" and more.

The single most lethal, stupid, farke-us-all thing any admin has ever said was "it's just like the flu" and we were proper farked from there.

And now we can't even hope to hope to think about getting started getting started on doing something for at least another six months.

Thanks, MAGAts.  Lick an entire farking mile of handrails and go drown in your own phlegm. At farking home.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: This.  Its way more than half that are below average.


Other way. Intelligence is capped. Stupidity much less so. The average is dragged way down, but most people aren't that dumb.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We should analyze this more because if life has taught me anything it's that everyone can agree on important things and unite for the common good.  It shocks and appalls me that the reaction to covid is so different from everything that has come before.  There must be some deep rooted toxic psychology at play here, probably the same one that brought us trump and racism.
 
smunns
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's the question? seattle?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: MorgothsDishwasher: Technically, half of people are of below-median intelligence...

Technically, no.  The IQ system is not designed like that.  The people designing it did realize that the same person could get different scores just based on what time of day they took the test.  You can easily swing 5-10 points based on your breakfast that day (or just because the test is nowhere near as granular as people like to assume).  So it normalizes everyone within a standard deviation as 100.  The vast majority of people are of median intelligence.  Even being slightly outside the normalization range is not seen as particularly important.  IQ is only important if you are wildly outside the normal range and are consistent about it.

And that is all assuming you can reduce intelligence - as defined by a test devised by a lot of mid-20th-century white, Protestant, slide-rule-humping men who could not even conceive of the idea of inherent bias - to a single number that can even be medianized.


ok, be that as it may, it doesn't change the fact that so many people are very stupid
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.