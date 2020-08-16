 Skip to content
 
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   The USPS has announced a "temporary" price increase starting October 18   (fox43.com) divider line
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most businesses and citizens who still use the USPS can anticipate about how much postage they will need during the "temporary" price hike.  Those who haven't already stocked up on forever stamps can do so and avoid the increase.

/The USPS is just another iconic American institution that is losing it's purpose as progress marches on.  Like newspapers and New York City, they will stagger on for a while trying to reclaim lost relevance.  But the bleeding out has begun;  the patients are terminal.

Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tribute for the one true USPOTUS.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta pay IvankaKorps for those new Ballot Shredder 5000s somehow.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't they have to have Congressional approval for that? Or is this another Trump "acting" thing where it isn't really an increase because it is temporary? If there is a gray area, Trump will exploit it for evil.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really picked a great time to start collecting vinyl on ebay.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha. They don't have the authority right now to make it permanent. That decision will depend on the election.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC get the right damn source

https://about.usps.com/newsroom/nat​ion​al-releases/2020/0814-usps-announces-t​emporary-price-increase.htm
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if Trump is going to cut funding...
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen an election returned to sender before.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This isn't about stamps.  It is for expedited parcels.  Basically, if you decide to pony up the money to not have your mail indefinitely stranded in Des Moines as three blind, deaf, and dumb geriatrics with Bell's Palsy sort every letter in the continental US by hand, you get to pay even more.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thanks for farking with my business expenses farkwad
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Don't they have to have Congressional approval for that? Or is this another Trump "acting" thing where it isn't really an increase because it is temporary? If there is a gray area, Trump will exploit it for evil.


No, it's up to the Postal Regulatory Commission.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Being forced to pre-fund retirement for the next 75 years isn't time marching on, it's purposeful sabotage.

USPS is a service that is not only necessary, but constitutionally mandated.

Even if both of those things were not true, just because something isn't working right, doesn't mean we should just throw it in the dust bin.  Especially one of the best services that treats all Americans equally.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I don't think you understand what all the USPS does. FedEx and UPS don't deliver anywhere that isn't cost effective. That's where the USPS comes in. It would also be more expensive for everyone if there was no USPS.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The problem with the post office has always been that it worked.

Some people are sworn to the notion that government can't do anything right. In order to make their philosophy true, something had to be done.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Democrats want taxpayers to bail out failed Democrat cities and failed Democrat institutions. Government can not run a business, and the the USPS hasn't been solvent since 2007. And now they expect them to be able to handle millions of ballots without fraud? Democrats cause chaos.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oh but it does, it derped out something similar in another USPS thread not too long ago and was told the same thing then.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Democrats want taxpayers to bail out failed Democrat cities and failed Democrat institutions. Government can not run a business, and the the USPS hasn't been solvent since 2007. And now they expect them to be able to handle millions of ballots without fraud? Democrats cause chaos.


Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yes, cash-strapped Americans should anticipate price hikes and use their "reserve funds" to buy extra stamps and avoid the added cost. It's almost like you. Just. Don't. Get. It.
The only reason the bleeding has begun is because Trump and his goon squad opened the wound.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Democrats want taxpayers to bail out failed Democrat cities and failed Democrat institutions. Government can not run a business, and the the USPS hasn't been solvent since 2007. And now they expect them to be able to handle millions of ballots without fraud? Democrats cause chaos.


I know right, this has never been done before, uncharted territory, it'll be chaos!

*FAAAART*
 
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Being forced to pre-fund retirement for the next 75 years isn't time marching on, it's purposeful sabotage.

USPS is a service that is not only necessary, but constitutionally mandated.

Even if both of those things were not true, just because something isn't working right, doesn't mean we should just throw it in the dust bin.  Especially one of the best services that treats all Americans equally.


What would happen to the budget of the Department of Defense if they had to pre-fund retirement for every soldier, sailor, airman, marine, coast guardsman, Space Force member, and civilian employee? You think the general public is upset about spending $750 billion a year on fighting wars; what would happen if the government had to spend double that on fighting wars?
 
