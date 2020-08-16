 Skip to content
 
(Lifehacker)   Article on how to "ask yourself six questions to identify your most important tasks". "Should I first check real quick what's new on Fark?" not one of them   (lifehacker.com)
NotCodger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"1. What are the most 2-3 important things that I need to do today?"

#1 - Correct the grammar in that sentence.
 
MrBallou
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Useful article.

Headline: Ask Yourself These 6 Questions to Identify Your Most Important Tasks

#1: What are the most 2-3 important things that I need to do today?

Do you really need 2-6?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drop the most ineffectual of the 7 Habits of Effective People?
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do I have enough beer to get through the day?
Do I have enough food to make a sandwich later?
Am I still wearing pants?

I only need three questions.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
#1 does the kid stink or did my wife just crop dust him since it's my turn to change him?
 
Bennett the Mad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
how is adding a task (make a thoughtful list) making my life any easier?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 List fails without jerking off.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In order to identify my "most important tasks" I ask myself "what are my most important tasks"?

That's deep.

Great find, subby, but TFA is lame even as a ridicule target.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do I have email from my boss, his boss, or her boss (next level up is the govenor and I don't think he even knows or cares I exist)?

Do I have a Jira ticket?

Is one of my coworkers asking for help on something they have an email from my boss, his boss, or her boss?

Then no, I don't have anything important to do right now... Think I'll go check Fark
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: List fails without jerking off.


duh, you jerk off while making the list.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look in mirror, ask myself "am I funky enough to be a Globetrotter?" Cry in shame.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Do I have enough beer to get through the day?
Do I have enough food to make a sandwich later?
Am I still wearing pants?

I only need three questions.


1) I really hope so
2) Wife is picking up groceries currently.
3) I better damn well be.

usually I make the grocery run. Today, i am continuing the attempt to not crack tiles as i measure them out for the bathroom. I should have enough time cut the rest, mortar them in, and fish for a couple hours before dark.

Which by the end the the day, beer will be a definite 'yes, please'
 
berylman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
#7 Are the cans of Spam properly aligned into a reverse pentagram on the shelf?
 
berylman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: Look in mirror, ask myself "am I funky enough to be a Globetrotter?" Cry in shame.


lol. Believe in yourself Stuart. We all got a little Globetrotter inside.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My most important task is stating the obvious. But other people keep beating me to it.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think I have mentioned this before:
After a discussion with my friend (whom I shoved into getting trained as a life coach just for the amazing skills), he triggered in me the realization that on the vectors of important/urgent I needed a third vector; how excited about it am I.

Some people are great at approaching this mechanically, have discipline and work out continuously with the same routine for decades.
I'm not one of them.

At least the third vector allows me to have clarity and awareness and I can make my decisions based on that.

To each his/her own.
 
edmo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yep, look the desk over, make a list, then head to a morning full of meetings with the boss.
 
