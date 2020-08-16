 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Really, it's about time someone took the fight back to Australian wildlife (bbc.com)
    New South Wales, Chantelle Doyle, Surf Life Saving NSW chief, Ms Doyle, Port Macquarie, Inspector Andrew Beverley, Shelly Beach, Great white shark  
Guildmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They lost to emus. Do they really think they'll fare better in  a war against sharks?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he saved his wife. A lot of men wouldn't do that. He's got a great position for every fight from here here on out: "Remember when you did that stupid thing that ticks me off?" "I do. Remember when I saved you from a shark?"
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharks Lives Matter.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to swimmin' with shark bitten wimmen...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to jump the shark.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, fark Trump Triton, punch Nazis Sharks?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: So, fark Trump Triton, punch Nazis Sharks?


You're forcing it. Not a good look.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: tuxq: So, fark Trump Triton, punch Nazis Sharks?

You're forcing it. Not a good look.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's just the tip
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This man must be a covert SPC operative,as he is skilled in advanced Selaschic Pugilistic techniques.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: They lost to emus. Do they really think they'll fare better in  a war against sharks?


Emus are Austrailian, though.  That makes them more deadly by definition.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure what actually happened was not nearly as cool or heroic as what many are imagining happened.
i.e. dude jumping off of surfboard onto the shark and relentlessly plummeting it's notstrils with blows until it lets go versus he hit it once and the shark was like "fark this she tastes gross anyways"
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For this guy, every day is going to be a steak and a BJ day.
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As deadly as all the animals are in Australia, the Men are even more deadly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've never punched a shark, but I did flog a dolphin.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He had to do it.

She had all of the passwords.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I've never punched a shark, but I did flog a dolphin.


I tickled an eel once.
 
