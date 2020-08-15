 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   It's like Karen on your wedding day   (tmz.com) divider line
18
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice one, Subby.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously. How unhappy and angry do you have to be to break up someone's special day like that - beach ban or not?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: someone's special day like that


You still don't get it.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Auntie Karen!  Here I am!  While you wed!
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hawaii would be paradise if it weren't for the people.
 
sourballs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People in Hawaii are on edge. They have the right to be
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The article bring up the issue of private property - which isn't an issue.

There are no beaches in Hawaii that are private property - all beaches are public property and are closed.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love that she walked onto a closed beach only to walk off of the beach to scold people for being on a closed beach.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They are arguably on private property. Generally in Hawai'i property lines extend to the line of plant growth. I argue they were fine and the harassing tita was wrong.

/tita: female moke
//moke: local bully, male
///middle public school in Hawai'i kinda sucked
 
rippley5150
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Karen Has Utterly No Tact
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's f*cking b*tch.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's an asshole, but I still kinda hope she timed her interruption for right when the officiant asked if anybody could give a reason why the couple should not be wed.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: They are arguably on private property. Generally in Hawai'i property lines extend to the line of plant growth. I argue they were fine and the harassing tita was wrong.

/tita: female moke
//moke: local bully, male
///middle public school in Hawai'i kinda sucked


Only if you include flaunting rules or bending them severely so you can have the vacation plan you always wanted in a place where you are just visiting. The whole I'm on vacation mentality so it's okay to bend rules is definitely not going to win you any trust from the locals. Lots of weddings were postponed or canceled this year. You're not special, even if you are ten feet across the property line of your rental. These people are no different from people that put their trash in empty trash cans in parks that are closed until they are overflowing. It's not about what you think is reasonable, it's about you not being allowed to make island communities live in fear because they don't know what tourists that are already bending rules are bringing into their contained environments.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: maumau the flakcatcher: They are arguably on private property. Generally in Hawai'i property lines extend to the line of plant growth. I argue they were fine and the harassing tita was wrong.

/tita: female moke
//moke: local bully, male
///middle public school in Hawai'i kinda sucked

Only if you include flaunting rules or bending them severely so you can have the vacation plan you always wanted in a place where you are just visiting. The whole I'm on vacation mentality so it's okay to bend rules is definitely not going to win you any trust from the locals. Lots of weddings were postponed or canceled this year. You're not special, even if you are ten feet across the property line of your rental. These people are no different from people that put their trash in empty trash cans in parks that are closed until they are overflowing. It's not about what you think is reasonable, it's about you not being allowed to make island communities live in fear because they don't know what tourists that are already bending rules are bringing into their contained environments.


flaunting flouting

Sorry, but these words are nearly antonyms.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel for the wedding party.  It's their day.  It's their special day.  They shouldn't have to wear a mask, because the bride, groom, family, and photographer are all participating in something special.

It's like when I go the the grocery store when Sierra Nevada is on special for $15.99 for a 12-pack.  I roll in to Kroger to take advantage of the beer special, but I get hassled and filmed by strangers for not wearing a mask.  They don't understand I'm there for the special, thus my experience is special.  When I take a special selfie in front of the beer fridge, I shouldn't have to wear a mask.

This kind of disrespect is why we'll never escape this pandemic. Until we all acknowledge people who don't wear masks are special, we'll never defeat the virus.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I love that she walked onto a closed beach only to walk off of the beach to scold people for being on a closed beach.


It's the equivalent of using a "reply-all" email to tell everyone not to use "reply-all".
 
