(The Atlantic)   Did we, though? Do they, though?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Boston, High school, Child, school district, young children, state public-health department, adult ICU, spread of COVID-19  
joshiz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not subby but as well-intentioned as the Dr. Pinsky is, she blew her whole argument at the end by explaining that when things reopened, cases (and deaths) went up. She weakly argues that schools should open when everything else should not and that adults should sacrifice. Good luck with that.

I also don't buy her argument that kids are at greater risk staying at home than going to school in a pandemic because of mental health issues, abuse, hunger, suicide. That may or may not be true but she offers no evidence whatsoever to back her claims up.

Everyone is stressed right now so putting kids in school is somehow less stressful for kids and for parents? I don't see that logic either.

Her main point seems to be "My community did all the right things - why can't we open schools? It's not fair!". No it's not. But until we are below 1% death rate per 100,000 people everywhere, things will need to be shut down.

I've basically been in lockdown since March 6th. Cry me a river.

And I don't see this easing up before next March unless we have a nationwide full lockdown.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Openings are not based on "the curve" but on the number of active infections per capita.
If you don't understand that, don't give advice. You're just not getting it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I thought they were based on people having to go back to work and needing somewhere to dump their kids during the day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, we sure dodged a bullet. Hey, wanna go run around at the local shooting range carrying 'defund the police' signs?
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this lady.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Probably not.

I never had kids but many of my friends are faced with this right now. It's about 50/50.
I'm sure most parents would love to get their kids back in school by now but only knowing it was safe for everyone.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She's a child psychiatrist arguing about the mental health of children.

National infectious disease experts, like Anthony Fauci, have argued that schools should reopen as long as a good number of conditions are met.  It looks like those conditions are met in the situation discussed in the article.

Schools and college campuses across the country should be OK to reopen, but officials need to proceed with caution and make safety a priority, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

The default position with K-12 schools should be to reopen them, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/03/health​/​us-coronavirus-monday/index.html

So why are you and many other posters on Fark being so anti-scientific?

I'm not saying that all schools in the US should be re-opened - places like Texas and Georgia are surely making mistakes.  But the woman in this article seems to be making a generally sound scientific argument and Fark, predictably, gets upset about it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Go ahead, just don't expect sympathy when you get hammered with a wave of cases a week into opening.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Pinsky, M.D., I.D.J.U.T.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

what mistakes are Texas and Georgia making that will not be repeated elsewhere?

Are high school kids more likely to wear a mask in other states?  not party when they return to campus?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "It was also deeply unfair. Adults should grow up and postpone their pleasures so that children can have things they need-structure, community, friends, food security, social and emotional enrichment, health and safety monitoring, and, yes, education."

She hasn't lived in America long, has the good doctor?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Is she married to that quack Drew?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

methinks the good doctor needs a shrink.
jes' sayin'
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why did everyone do so much work in April and May if our youngest citizens, whose vulnerability to threats other than the coronavirus is so great, can't reap the benefits in the fall?

First, 'everyone' didn't put in the necessary effort and as a result the virus is still only at 'somewhat manageable levels'. Second, 'flattening the curve' is the method necessary to keep the medical system from becoming overwhelmed with a flood of victims. It isn't in any way a sign that virus transmission has been reduced to a safe level.

Admit that you just want the daycare aspect of schools. We get it. It's hard to take care of your kids everyday all day long. It's hard to get back to your own work when you have to find creative ways to safely stow your kids somewhere. Your job takes priority over your kids lives. Maybe once you acknowledge that, you'll see how selfish your desire to reopen schools is.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Protests were "allowed" for anti-racism, so no one trusts the scientists anymore, and for good reason. They made an exception for political reasons, so they can't go back and say "this is a hard number we have to reach. You can't work until we reach this number. But you can go to a protest we agree with."

They shot themselves in the foot. Trump made it political, and that stupid letter from epidemiologists, of all people, made it worse.They ignored their own science in favor of a political statement. So here were are. No one trusts any official statements.Trump started it and instead of holding fast, the scientists made exceptions based on their own political beliefs. They literally voided any scientific credibility the medical community had because there was no scientific justification for that letter.

And it snowballed, because even if "They were wearing masks!" was an actual excuse, isolated people saw crowds of people on TV and thought to themselves "if they can do it, why can't I go to a bar?"

/wear a farking mask
//don't go anywhere if you don't have to
///avoid people at all times
////don't trust anyone
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welp. Lord of the Flies, it is....
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

If she was, Pinsky would be her maiden name and it would be M.D., U.F.I.A.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The philosophy espoused by J. Wellington Wimpy of "I will gladly let my kids get sick next Thursday for some peace and quiet today" may not be the best choice at the moment if one were to actually like their kids.

Is life best played as a short or long game?
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the holidays in the future in the Pinsky household?

"Mom, I don't care what you think!
Linda and I only bring the kids around because of dad.
Why would I say something like that?!  YOU TRIED TO KILL US ALL IN 2020!  Don't deny it mom!  You put it in The Atlantic!  IT'S IN WRITING MOM!
That's it...Linda, tell the kids to get their jackets. We're leaving!"
 
Klyukva
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Answer to the bolded question: because to them it is a political issue rather than a scientific issue. They are angry because they think opening schools will not help their favored political party.
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am sure that Fark would be a lot less critical if a man had written the article. You are right and she is right; in areas where infection has been brought right down there are few good reasons to keep schools closed and many good reasons to open them.

In Scotland new cases are around 1% of the peak and there hasn't been a COVID-19 death for a month. So we are, cautiously, re-opening schools. There will almost certainly be local flare-ups and local closures, but it makes sense to have schools open as much as we can. It sounds as if the author is in an area with similar success so of course they should reopen schools, just as - equally of course - Florida should not.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Your optimism is cute, but this is America. She definitely lives somewhere where it's terrible.
 
