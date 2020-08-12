 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   This is unexpected. It seems wearing a mask might make a difference   (forbes.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Aug 2020 at 5:44 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAH FREEDUMS!!!!1!!eleven!! disagree.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lies, spread by Quato and his gang to undermine faith in the agency.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, obviously. If you wear a mask the coronavirus can't recognize you.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, if masks didn't help, people would not be using them in every environment where dust, poison or airborne disease pose a danger.
 
Tavernknight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No shiat
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In before science deniers argue that correlation causation, and more rigorous experimental verification is needed.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: In before science deniers argue that correlation ≠ causation, and more rigorous experimental verification is needed.


There've already been shiatloads of verification by the sane countries with masking requirements, or simply responsible citizenry who overwhelming perform their civic and moral duty to wear the f*cking masks.

Of course, the same American plague rats who refuse to wear masks or even entertain the possibility of their efficacy tend also to be MAGAts who conceptualise the entire world as 'Mur'caF*ckYeah and Here-There-Be-Dragons land.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In Kansas too
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.