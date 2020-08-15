 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Distractify)   This apostrophe usage won't trigger anyone. Also something about not learning from history and the pandemic, but mostly the apostrophe thing   (distractify.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, 1918 flu pandemic, spread of a deadly pandemic feels, uncanny fact, learn history, safety measures, actual virus, Olga Jonas, past time  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2020 at 6:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Do's and Don't's"


I had to copy/paste because I just couldn't type it myself.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It is the crux of the biscuit.
Frank Zappa - Apostrophe (')
Youtube mMUXwuANz2I
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The gargling with salt is the only miss on that list. The rest of it is all still correct today. 16 out of 17 isn't bad. There's at least one more item on the list but the picture cuts it off.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "Do's and Don't's"


I had to copy/paste because I just couldn't type it myself.


It shouldn't've come to that, but I understand.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if I understand the gist of the article; people were stupid and self-entitled back then, and continue to be stupid and self-entitled 100 years later.
Some things will never change 🤨
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A hundred years of scientific and medical achievement since then, culminating in virtually everyone carrying a handheld supercomputer with easily-searchable access to the whole of human knowledge, and morons still gonna moron.
 
Keeve [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

caution: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "Do's and Don't's"


I had to copy/paste because I just couldn't type it myself.

It shouldn't've come to that, but I understand.


That might be my new favorite word.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Keeve: caution: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "Do's and Don't's"


I had to copy/paste because I just couldn't type it myself.

It shouldn't've come to that, but I understand.

That might be my new favorite word.


Accept its "shouldn'tof"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The gargling with salt is the only miss on that list. The rest of it is all still correct today. 16 out of 17 isn't bad. There's at least one more item on the list but the picture cuts it off.


I remember when the maker of Listerine had to engage in corrective advertising, after years of the husband coming home soaking wet and his wife insisting he gargle with Listerine to prevent a cold.
 
Mr Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The gargling with salt is the only miss on that list. The rest of it is all still correct today. 16 out of 17 isn't bad. There's at least one more item on the list but the picture cuts it off.


Since gargling with salt water can help treat various problems of the mucous layers, it's a soft pass from me, on the grounds that strep and things like that cause irritation that gives a pathway for contagion.

It's definitely not harmful advice, and somewhat difficult to know if there's enough contagion from that process to worry about it.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: A hundred years of scientific and medical achievement since then, culminating in virtually everyone carrying a handheld supercomputer with easily-searchable access to the whole of human knowledge, and morons still gonna moron.


It's really sad when you realize that germ theory was still relatively new, microscopes were still super expensive and usually only in specialized places.  Currently, you can find scopes in public schools, in doctors' offices, and easily bought online.  These days, preschoolers should be the only people that don't understand, but they rely on the adults around them for protection anyway.  The difference is the current fad in denigrating everything that takes more than one or two steps to master.  We'll throw money at social influencers that can't reason their way out of a wet bag, and starve journalists and research facilities.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Keeve: caution: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "Do's and Don't's"


I had to copy/paste because I just couldn't type it myself.

It shouldn't've come to that, but I understand.

That might be my new favorite word.

Accept its "shouldn'tof"



Triggering intensifies....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Unobtanium: Keeve: caution: SoundOfOneHandWanking: "Do's and Don't's"


I had to copy/paste because I just couldn't type it myself.

It shouldn't've come to that, but I understand.

That might be my new favorite word.

Accept its "shouldn'tof"


Triggering intensifies....


I also intentionally left the apostrophe out of "its"
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.