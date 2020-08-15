 Skip to content
Okay, who had 'fire tornado' on their 2020 Disaster Bingo card?
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
I mean ... everybody. Right?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
5 hours ago  
This is so 2020.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/BSWinston/status/​1​294742294315245569?s=19

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: https://twitter.com/BSWinston/status/​1​294742294315245569?s=19

[Fark user image image 425x669]


Aaahhh, yes I remember studying the book of Revelations.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.


If you've got a link I would love to see it. Can't find evidence of this, though I would think it's certainly possible.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Somacandra: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

If you've got a link I would love to see it. Can't find evidence of this, though I would think it's certainly possible.


https://abc7.com/bush-fire-australia-​r​avine-brushfires-in/5812239/

Yes. We kicked off the new year with fire tornados. August must be on repeats.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Somacandra: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

If you've got a link I would love to see it. Can't find evidence of this, though I would think it's certainly possible.


They're right.  Happened at the VERY beginning of the year. And subby either forgot or didn't do their due diligence.

/ Subby
// Both forgot, and didn't think to check.
/// Perhaps I shoulda phrased it 'Fire tornado in California/Nevada?"
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Somacandra: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

If you've got a link I would love to see it. Can't find evidence of this, though I would think it's certainly possible.

https://abc7.com/bush-fire-australia-r​avine-brushfires-in/5812239/

Yes. We kicked off the new year with fire tornados. August must be on repeats.

*shakes tiny firey fist*
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
2020. Even its name is a repeat.
 
SafetyThird
1 hour ago  
This is about as common in CA in fire season as seeing a Starbucks.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.


There was also the one from the Carr fire, in northern California, in 2018:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carr-fir​e​-video-shows-massive-fire-tornado-that​-killed-redding-firefighter-jeremy-sto​ke/

The 'first' from this news story is the firenado registering as a tornado on automated tornado warning systems.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

There was also the one from the Carr fire, in northern California, in 2018:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carr-fire​-video-shows-massive-fire-tornado-that​-killed-redding-firefighter-jeremy-sto​ke/

The 'first' from this news story is the firenado registering as a tornado on automated tornado warning systems.


Ah, so it is the new and improved version of a fire tornado. Lovely. Absolutely what 2020 needed

/s
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x361]
[Fark user image image 193x261]
[Fark user image image 425x479]


💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
 
Stibium
55 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Enigmamf: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

There was also the one from the Carr fire, in northern California, in 2018:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carr-fire​-video-shows-massive-fire-tornado-that​-killed-redding-firefighter-jeremy-sto​ke/

The 'first' from this news story is the firenado registering as a tornado on automated tornado warning systems.

Ah, so it is the new and improved version of a fire tornado. Lovely. Absolutely what 2020 needed

/s


I think we can all agree, 2020 has been the best year ever and we need to repeat it for another decade!

/also s
 
Whatthefark
51 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Somacandra: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

If you've got a link I would love to see it. Can't find evidence of this, though I would think it's certainly possible.

https://abc7.com/bush-fire-australia-r​avine-brushfires-in/5812239/

Yes. We kicked off the new year with fire tornados. August must be on repeats.


So wait a minute, if August is a repeat of January then September will be a repeat of February and...aww schnikeys, we're doomed! It's like the movie Groundhog Day except instead of Bill Murray it's Satan.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
49 minutes ago  
Sharks with torches maybe.
 
GloomCookie613 [recently expired TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: greentea1985: Somacandra: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

If you've got a link I would love to see it. Can't find evidence of this, though I would think it's certainly possible.

https://abc7.com/bush-fire-australia-r​avine-brushfires-in/5812239/

Yes. We kicked off the new year with fire tornados. August must be on repeats.

So wait a minute, if August is a repeat of January then September will be a repeat of February and...aww schnikeys, we're doomed! It's like the movie Groundhog Day except instead of Bill Murray it's Satan.


Leave Satan out of this. He only does metal bands and orgies.
 
fusillade762
43 minutes ago  
These SyFy movies are really running out of ideas.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
Is it me or are the Portland riots getting a little too weird?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
36 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: https://twitter.com/BSWinston/status/​1​294742294315245569?s=19

[Fark user image 425x669]


Pyrocumulous vortex is the name of my speedmetal/industrial/circus band.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x361]
[Fark user image image 193x261]
[Fark user image image 425x479]


I highly doubt 2020 is being directed by Quinton Tarantino, where's the gratuitous 5 minute long chick foot sequence? 2020 may not be over yet, but he usually puts these in no later than 30% of the way in because that's his thing. Naked chick feet. That is when he's not working up an erection to go spit in Uma Thurmans face or be Weinstein's casting couch caddy
 
BafflerMeal
33 minutes ago  
Again?
 
khatores
33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is it me or are the Portland riots getting a little too weird?

[Fark user image 425x423]


TF is that from?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: This is about as common in CA in fire season as seeing a Starbucks.


Da comrade! I mean, yeah Starbucks! That's what we Americans see a lot!
 
khatores
27 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Enigmamf: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

There was also the one from the Carr fire, in northern California, in 2018:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carr-fire​-video-shows-massive-fire-tornado-that​-killed-redding-firefighter-jeremy-sto​ke/

The 'first' from this news story is the firenado registering as a tornado on automated tornado warning systems.

Ah, so it is the new and improved version of a fire tornado. Lovely. Absolutely what 2020 needed

/s


Sheeeeeit. You think that's bad? Just wait for every year after this. Spoiler alert: Things don't get better.
 
Medic Zero
18 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: greentea1985: Didn't we already get these during the Australian wildfires in January 2020? I know that feels like ancient history but this is nothing new for 2020.

There was also the one from the Carr fire, in northern California, in 2018:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carr-fire​-video-shows-massive-fire-tornado-that​-killed-redding-firefighter-jeremy-sto​ke/

The 'first' from this news story is the firenado registering as a tornado on automated tornado warning systems.


Beat me to it, this one has some more scary footage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwqgd​C​C5AOE&fbclid=IwAR1vWOC7J5NsRjanThTJVt3​ze5pDCxTN4ilb8dxc1k4wiNnu2VP8dKEArE0
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
I had Mermen. I've always wanted to see one.
 
SafetyThird
16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: SafetyThird: This is about as common in CA in fire season as seeing a Starbucks.

Da comrade! I mean, yeah Starbucks! That's what we Americans see a lot!


You should go camping. Clear your head.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
9 minutes ago  

khatores: fragMasterFlash: Is it me or are the Portland riots getting a little too weird?

[Fark user image 425x423]

TF is that from?


It's called "Understanding Joshua" by Charlie White.  There are more in the series.  Google at your own peril.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

fusillade762: khatores: fragMasterFlash: Is it me or are the Portland riots getting a little too weird?

[Fark user image 425x423]

TF is that from?

It's called "Understanding Joshua" by Charlie White.  There are more in the series.  Google at your own peril.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 minute ago  

Skeleton Man: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
OMG I got a Bingo! Does the 'fire tornado carrying rabid emu that bite you while giving you rabies and setting you on fire' square count?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.