(Some Guy)   Community theater group performing one of the most craptacular musicals ever made decides there's no reason to require their audience to wear masks. And mamma mia, you'll never guess what happens next   (onstageblog.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Theatre, Nebraska community theatre, North Platte Community Playhouse, protective masks, Performance, local news, show's cast, theatre's safety plan  
851 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2020 at 11:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oklahoma!?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't Macbeth. Whole city would have been dead.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not surprising.  I wouldn't mind being rescued from Mamma Mia by the sweet release of a painful death.
 
sourballs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WORST MAMMA MIA COVER EVER
Youtube IHk3i4chHsg
 
0z79
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mama Mia is not that bad! At least if you like musicals it's not. A guy named Anastasios from the Greek islands swore by its representation of his native culture.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lh6.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
(I was able to guess it, but I'm a friggin jenious)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're finally facing their Waterloo?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When are they going to have a Broadway version of big Lebowski
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Knowing me, knowing you (ah-ha)
there's nothing we can do
Knowing me, knowing you (ah-ha)
there's nothing we can do
We just have to face it
This time it's true
Breathing free isn't easy I know
but this time I can't
I really can't
this time I <beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep>
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tentacles?

tentacles
Youtube P2csnVNai-o
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So my wife who had her play she was directing cancelled midrun back in March is getting a kick out of this story...

No she really said "oh wtf is wrong with them?!"
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

0z79: Mama Mia is not that bad! At least if you like musicals it's not. A guy named Anastasios from the Greek islands swore by its representation of his native culture.


They should switch to West Side Story. I'm guessing the death scenes will be the best and only convincing performance they ever do.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A bunch of actors test positive just days after they complete their entire run of a stage show and report it to the local news?

"North Platte Community Playhouse finished its run of the ABBA jukebox musical on Aug 2nd. Local news reported the positive tests among the cast just days later. "

This is just literal viral marketing. Jesus Christ, enough already.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: When are they going to have a Broadway version of big Lebowski


I might actually pay to see that adaptation of the trippy bowling musical sequence
 
Mole Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not obscure.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: At least it wasn't Macbeth. Whole city would have been dead.


That's 'The Scottish Play' to you! 😅
 
tinyarena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: When are they going to have a Broadway version of big Lebowski


Ikr, or 'Exorcist: the Musical'
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least they won't have to worry about losing their sense of taste to COVID.. The fact that they were performing and willingly watching Mamma Mia pretty conclusively proves they never had taste to begin with.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know what, we should just give up and let them all die.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Macbeth


Don't Mention Macbeth | Blackadder The Third | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube h--HR7PWfp0
 
PyroStock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tinyarena: FleshFlapps: When are they going to have a Broadway version of big Lebowski

Ikr, or 'Exorcist: the Musical'

tinyarena: FleshFlapps: When are they going to have a Broadway version of big Lebowski

Ikr, or 'Exorcist: the Musical'


or "Princess Xenomorph" - the heart-warming story of the misunderstood species and their queen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: 0z79: Mama Mia is not that bad! At least if you like musicals it's not. A guy named Anastasios from the Greek islands swore by its representation of his native culture.

They should switch to West Side Story. I'm guessing the death scenes will be the best and only convincing performance they ever do.


I have seen some truly terribleattempts at musicals... Mama Mia has nothing on the abominations that I've sat through.
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd rather get Covid-19 than watch something like this.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guffman showed up?
 
alice_600
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 646x375]
I'd rather get Covid-19 than watch something like this.


Gotta give it to the guy playing Green Goblin he was really giving it his all.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mole Man: Approves:

[Fark user image image 850x497]

/not obscure.


Fatboy Slim?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 646x375]
I'd rather get Covid-19 than watch something like this.


Worst Green Goblin ever!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alice_600: JRoo: [Fark user image image 646x375]
I'd rather get Covid-19 than watch something like this.

Gotta give it to the guy playing Green Goblin he was really giving it his all.


And Spidy doesn't seem to care just how many people see just how small his wang is.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've read of two attempts to create The Diary of Anne Frank as a musical.  The first got a horrible review in the NYT, that noted a dance the cast performed called "Peas" about the things they couldn't get anymore while hiding where they all wriggled round in a line dance - like a pod of peas, get it?  The second I read a brief mention of once by someone afraid of being politically incorrect and criticizing Anne Frank, and nothing again.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What happened to the "Facepalm" token?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can dance
Masks are jive
Gambling with all your lives
Ohh see that play
With stupid scenes
Diggin' the COVID-19...
 
