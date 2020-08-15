 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Australians)   Russian town attacked by mosquito tornadoes, as we shift from farcical times to Lovecraftian times   (7news.com.au) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Insect, Male, Sex, Swarms of mosquitoes, Parts of Russia, good news, part of an elaborate mating, long distance  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2020 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only a preview before we get mansquito tornadoes.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't me.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has really stepped up his game when it comes to attacking people
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d15f34w2p8l1cc.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink more vodka. Mosquito die from haze
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The males don't bite. They're just being friendly
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They deserve it. Stinking russians.
 
Birnone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The 'tornadoes' are part of an elaborate mating ritual, where hundreds of thousands of male mozzies swarm around one or more females.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia made the shift into endless shrieking despair sometime around the 11th century, Subby. 2020's just another year for them. Another awful, awful year.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are the skeeters from Lapland?? I hope so.

Some of them thangs are big enough to catch a B-52 and suck it dry.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is depressingly anticlimactic.
My money was on Sharknados.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cthulhu: Wasn't me.


Or me.
I didn't even have "mosquito tornado" on my bingo card.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just let this happen to Putin and/or his trolls, and things would be right as rain.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mosquito Tornadoes is the name of my Boy Band mashup Itchy nightmare
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.