(AP News)   Man goes to doctor. Says he's depressed, feels alone in harsh and cruel world. Doctor says, 'Treatment is simple. Great clown Pagliacci is in town. Go and see him. That should pick you up.' Man bursts into tears. Says, 'But doctor...I am Pagliacci.'   (apnews.com) divider line
45
    Peru, Carlos Olazbal, Circus, São Paulo, Lima, Performing arts, Brazil  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2020 at 6:20 PM



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grimaldi.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Grimaldi.


He's on the can.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The headline is a Rorschach test.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ridi, Pagliacci.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't laugh until I clicked the link.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Grimaldi.


I like it better in the original Florentine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is our clown still alive?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know a clown who should be out of work soon...
you need help
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing was lost. Because clowns are not people.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No clowns were funny. That was the whole purpose of a clown. People laughed at clowns, but only out of nervousness. The point of clowns was that, after watching them, anything else that happened seemed enjoyable."
Terry Pratchett
Men at Arms
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for the great clown/mime war.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'This is very moving' said Boffo.

On a dais at the opposite side of the quadrangle was a fat clown in baggy trousers, huge braces, a bow tie that was spinning gently in the breeze and a top hat. His face had been painted into a picture of misery. He held a bladder on a stick.

The clown with the urn reached the dais, climbed the steps, and waited.

The band fell silent.

The clown in the top hat hit the urn-carrier about the head with the bladder - once, twice, three times...

The urn-bearer stepped forward, waggled his wig, took the urn in one hand and the clown's belt in the other and, with great solemnity, poured the ashes of the late Brother Beano into the other clown's trousers.

A sigh went up from the audience...'Classic' he said. 'It's what he would have wanted.'
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally went to look up who Pagliacci was, and now that joke is ruined for me because Rorschach is a farking liar.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "At least one clown has died from the coronavirus - William Tovar in the city of Huancayo. His white coffin was painted with colored circles and six saddened clowns carried him through the streets of the city."

.... and then all 6 climbed into the coffin and it drove away....
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Grimaldi.

He's on the can.


I  can never assemble their furniture correctly.

So many bats
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/clowns.. comedians... it's a circus, folks!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a Mexican circus that was supposed to go on tour through New Mexico and Texas this year, but it has been stuck in Roswell for over five months, as it was as it was getting ready to open to the public right when the stay-at-home orders were issued.  They are still there, doing virtual circuses.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F-ing clowns. The only thing that is improved by sending in the clowns is Zerg rushing a mine field.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glitchwerks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hate clowns.  I have always hated clowns.  They are creepy.

And, dude, you are creepy.  John Wayne Gacy was a clown.  And your clown make up is more terrifying than his.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skyotter: I finally went to look up who Pagliacci was, and now that joke is ruined for me because Rorschach is a farking liar.


I mean....what did you expect? Rorschach is a violent sociopath.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HURT - Nine Inch Nails / Johnny Cash cover - iPad Garageband
Youtube BfvmSxUPl8E
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

you need help: And nothing was lost. Because clowns are not people.


Well, certainly not mimes.


AA Pessimal has some wonderful Discworld fanfic and one of his longer storylines includes a nice chunk of the Clowns Guild in A-M.    All of his DW stuff is worth reading.

https://www.fanfiction.net/s/6093110/​1​/Clowning-is-a-Serious-Business
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well there's some sad things known to man, but ain't too much sadder than this.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good joke. Everybody laugh.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [Fark user image image 850x576]
I hate clowns.  I have always hated clowns.  They are creepy.

And, dude, you are creepy.  John Wayne Gacy was a clown.  And your clown make up is more terrifying than his.


He does have the Killer Klowns from Outer Space vibe going on there.

I, too, do not like F-ing clowns. It is just something about them.

/ I tend give rodeo clowns a semi-pass as they tend to get trampled by angry bulls. Also, they serve an actual purpose.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see one clown finally found work...
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clown on mi hermano, clown on
 
mchbz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roll on snare drums. Curtains.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This story could be repeated for just about anyone who made a living from live performances. All performance artists are hurting because the venues are closed or, if open, people just aren't going to them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 376x192]


Damn, man. Just... damn.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

you need help: And nothing was lost. Because clowns are not people.


Yet many people are clowns.  Can't explain that.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skyotter: I finally went to look up who Pagliacci was, and now that joke is ruined for me because Rorschach is a farking liar.


How does that ruin it? You literally have to know (or at least know of) the opera being referenced to even understand what the real punchline of the joke is.  Without knowing the reference you only have the vague dad-joke fakeout punchline that's actually only, like, the mid-point of the actual joke.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of putting the whole story in the headline, but yes
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
