(Chattanooga Pulse)   "Hey, let's celebrate back to school by opening up the frat house for a biatchin' kegger. What could possibly go wrong?"   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
    UTC students, community of potential COVID-19 exposures, Hamilton County Health Department, Tennessee, UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team, Kappa Sigma  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's as if a million moms cried in terror...


*Narrator: One Million Moms is actually just one fat Midwesterner with closet issues
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the hell is the best and brightest of our future generation thinking?
.... reads article ... University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

And nothing of value was lost. Carry on
 
basemetal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The university should kick them out ant tell them they are to stupid for college this semester, reapply when you wise up.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You almost have to pity someone who feels UTC doesn't shout "LOSER" loudly enough for them, so they join a frat when they get there.

Almost.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where else you gonna find that top shelf talent, huh smart guys?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kappa sigs, not a surprise.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

That is supposed to be Diet Coke not regular Coke.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
UTC students

Being 5 hours ahead of the rest of Tennessee will not protect you against COVID.
 
