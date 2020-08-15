 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   More evidence that Australia's wildlife has it in for humans. Holy mackerel   (dailymail.co.uk)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Freak accident" my ass
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 723x588]


Nah, he just can't kill you with teeth, claws, or venom.

He has to go the biologocial route...  bring on the pathogens!
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'The patient then experienced difficulty in breathing and then the request was upgraded and CPR started while he was on the boat being brought back to Darwin,' the spokesperson told NT News.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?


Some ways to die in Australia are probably better than others....

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?


Some of the sheep.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he was fishing, so really, he kinda started the conflict here.

Some days, you get the bear, and some days, the bear gets you. Or the mackerel.

I have some lightly vinegared mackerel in the fridge right now. I shall have it for breakfast in this fallen man's honour.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?


The Sydney Opera House?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: jumac: Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?

The Sydney Opera House?


Actors who tread the boards at the Sydney Opera House do so at their peril after a report has warned that there could be "multiple fatalities" from faulty stage equipment.

New Year horror as a BODY is found near Sydney Opera House hours before $6.5million fireworks display
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mock26: jumac: Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?

The Sydney Opera House?

Actors who tread the boards at the Sydney Opera House do so at their peril after a report has warned that there could be "multiple fatalities" from faulty stage equipment.

New Year horror as a BODY is found near Sydney Opera House hours before $6.5million fireworks display


That and the 16 workers who died during construction
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?


Death traps.  By law they've got to be made out of foam rubber and soft stuff just to provide balance in the world.
 
King of Monkeys [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Professor Science: jumac: Is there anything in Australia that is not a death trap?

Some of the sheep.


And some of the bananas
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ok. Australia is a no for me anyway (allergic to eucalyptus), but seriously? The first time I read about box jellyfish I said, "Fork Australia". They are clear, live near beaches, are the size of your thumbnail, and if you manage to survive the sting you are looking at full body agony for several days. Hell no.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\obscure?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: [Fark user image 720x384]

\obscure?


Came to post this - missed it by that much!
 
kayanlau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't insult the Ozzy Mackerel. It totally meant to kill that man.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 723x588]


Awwwww! Murder cuddles!!!!!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kind of like a barracuda. It goes for the heart.

/ Crazy on you.
 
