(CNN) Greenland to become green land
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've flown to Europe many times over the last 25 years. On my first trips, I marveled at the ice below. It seemed to go on an on without end, like some frozen world of desolation from a sci-fi movie. Hour upon hour upon hour of snow and ice would pass beneath.

My last several trips shave been different. The first time I was surprised to see so much dirt and so much less snow. I thought perhaps it had been a winter of little snow. Boy was that a dumb thought. It's been less and less down there every trip since.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
a point of no return,

because it has not been proven that water can freeze twice.........
 
Nullav
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On neat. I've always wanted to live on the coast.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

You've done it! You've cracked the case! Finally we can all rest easy.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Hold my beer and watch me bait.


.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

go ahead and search the internet to see if it has even been tried. i will wait.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So now we can find where Helen Keller crashed?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Right, "crashed".  We all know she escaped with Hitler to South Africa.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bait, no....stupidity YES !

.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Greenland was named by a time traveler from the future, apparently.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i thought it was named by a guy named green.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, old Leif was right after all. Just a little ahead of his time.
Praise Odin.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Will you really wait, though?
I doubt it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Greenland was named by a time traveler from the future, apparently.


Just another lying real estate developer.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is bad news.....for Iceland.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish I was in Greenland right now cause it's farking 109 where I am.
 
Drewsclue
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 This world just keep getting better and better to live in.  How soon to the lunar bases are ready.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

still here... i am retired, i have all day/night.
 
adamatari
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Basically, we're guaranteed a very substantial - tens of meters - rise in sea level over the next few hundred years. Nice that humans are so short lived.

Societies like ancient Egypt lasted thousands of years, even the US is over 200 years old and if you count from the very beginning of European settlement it's over 400. The change will wreck civilization as we know it, vastly change existing cultures and forever change the course of history. Geography, biology, everything will be affected.

But we're to dumb and short lived to realize this is a big, serious crisis that we are inflicting on ourselves. We recognize it intellectually but not on the level that changes actions. Especially when money, power, and comfort are at stake.

Turns our having a giant brain doesn't make a species much different than cyanobacteria on a broad scale. We follow our instinct and need and the world is shaped by our existence. We don't really control how it is shaped. Our instinct controls that. We are not gods, we are bacteria feeding off energy and emitting wastes.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everybody calm down and move inland.
This whole scene has happened before...Indigenous settlements off the Florida coast were once above water.

The difference is, we are helping climate change along.
Quit cutting down trees.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yeah, on my trip to Iceland, I was transfixed by the beauty of Greenland (and Nunavut).
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You dont think civilization as we know it can survive a higher sea level?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ah, so you're a boomer who doesn't understand or like science.
I guess that's an excuse.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's now all about mining Greenland.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now is the time to start investing in beachfront property in Orlando.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's obviously fake news. After all, it's THE Ohio State University.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It has a feedback effect of 'more land that absorbs light and heat' instead of reflecting it that continues to spread the melting process. Sure if we could have a huge series of freezing events over years of cooling we could begin to counteract the effects but given our momentum and our utter lack of interest in taking necessary action when needed, we shall continue on this path.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It's funny yet sad that 15 years ago I considered on going on a geological expedition to greenland and was like meh just wait until the ice melts. And here we are. I just want to know what's there not exploit the resources
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mom please flush it all away
I wanna see it go right in and down
I wanna watch it go right in
Watch you flush it all away
Time to bring it down again
Don't just call me pessimist
Try and read between the lines
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A tree killed my father!
 
