(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   TP shortage? Meh. Coin shortage? Yawn. Ammo shortage? Whatever. Beer can shortage??? EVERYBODY PANIC   (startribune.com) divider line
38
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alternatives to canned beer include all other beers that aren't canned, so STFU and drink!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why I only buy Canadian beer in bags.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: This is why I only buy Canadian beer in bags.


Some assembly required.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.

Now if it was all alcohol, or weed, then that'd be time to panic.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this means the price of recycled aluminum and glass goes up, good. That stuff does us no good sitting in the trash.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink out of a glass bottle, or a pint from the tap as god intended.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Alternatives to canned beer include all other beers that aren't canned, so STFU and drink!


The trouble with kegs is they're so hard to finish before they get warm, plus I have to temporarily shift it into one of the front seats every time that kid with the wheel chair needs to get on or off my bus.  Those long rubber hoses are great though, hands free driving once you master a consistent swallowing rate that you can sustain for the whole route.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Canada - well well well well... looks like you've got a a bit of an aluminium problem there... shame you all just put a teriff on Canadian aluminium, or we'd help you out with that. Damn shame that. *siiiiip*
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use heroin, that supply never dries up.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah craft brewers... Allowing me to pass off my raging alcoholism as just a pretentious hobby.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phreyd2: From Canada - well well well well... looks like you've got a a bit of an aluminium problem there... shame you all just put a teriff on Canadian aluminium, or we'd help you out with that. Damn shame that. *siiiiip*


The US can only produce approx. 20% of its aluminum needs in-house.  The tarriff makes no farking sense to me, but I'm not an Orange Shiat-Flinging Gibbon either...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not worth buying contaminated aluminum from Vladimir Putin to poison your beer.

Put pressure on Trump to stop fighting with Canada.

Boycott Russian aluminum.
Drink glass bottled beer!
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Drink out of a glass bottle, or a pint from the tap as god intended.


Not every brewery has a bottling line, and Governor Hot Wheels won't let me go to my local independent brewery taproom because the virus might get me.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: markie_farkie: Alternatives to canned beer include all other beers that aren't canned, so STFU and drink!

The trouble with kegs is they're so hard to finish before they get warm, plus I have to temporarily shift it into one of the front seats every time that kid with the wheel chair needs to get on or off my bus.  Those long rubber hoses are great though, hands free driving once you master a consistent swallowing rate that you can sustain for the whole route.


You just need to accessorize.

https://www.kegoutlet.com/keg-coozie-​k​eg-insulator-neoprene-jacket.html
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
startpage.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just drink it straight from the box.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phreyd2: From Canada - well well well well... looks like you've got a a bit of an aluminium problem there... shame you all just put a teriff on Canadian aluminium, or we'd help you out with that. Damn shame that. *siiiiip*


You can still find aluminum it's just the factories can't keep up on can production. Beer that used to be consumed from kegs at restaurants is now being consumed at home in cans. Just like how the great TP shortage was caused by people shiatting at home instead of at work so the producers had to shift over from scratchy/waxy paper you use at work to soft fluffy home TP.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a pepperoni shortage brewing, which is annoying.  How can you make stromboli without pepperoni?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem/solution. Another by product of so many local breweries.....

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: There's a pepperoni shortage brewing, which is annoying.  How can you make stromboli without pepperoni?!


How to Make Homemade Pepperoni
Youtube Y8zvUOWtlNs
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Surebatart ANOTHER metals based trade war, this one with CANADA.   Gonna lose the cheap unpleasant beer fan.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's your
8oz bottles
12oz bottles
16oz bottles
300ml bottles
500ml bottles
liter bottles
32oz bottles
bombers
growlers
jugs
gallon jugs
carboys
5gal pails
That's about it.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Enjoying a local bottled WI beer as I type this. Yay beer.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: From Canada - well well well well... looks like you've got a a bit of an aluminium problem there... shame you all just put a teriff on Canadian aluminium, or we'd help you out with that. Damn shame that. *siiiiip*


ha! I'm drinking aluminum right now!

It's every up here.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: There's your
8oz bottles
12oz bottles
16oz bottles
300ml bottles
500ml bottles
liter bottles
32oz bottles
bombers
growlers
jugs
gallon jugs
carboys
5gal pails
That's about it.


Other options exist

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

/pretend it's beer
 
mudpants
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Introducing the spill-free beer holder !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it's almost as if there is a downside of a tradewar with import duties on canadian aluminum?

/Who could have known?!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Excelsior: So it's almost as if there is a downside of a tradewar with import duties on canadian aluminum?

/Who could have known?!


All of the metals industry is struggling right now. It has nearly collapsed my company. We have lost years worth of growth because of materials costs and higher prices. All this at the cost of inferior material. We are currently looking into how we can continue to meet customer demands while getting steels from overseas.

American steel is garbage.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Local craft brewery has gotten creative and is putting large label stickers on out-of-season cans:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Phreyd2: From Canada - well well well well... looks like you've got a a bit of an aluminium problem there... shame you all just put a teriff on Canadian aluminium, or we'd help you out with that. Damn shame that. *siiiiip*

The US can only produce approx. 20% of its aluminum needs in-house.  The tarriff makes no farking sense to me, but I'm not an Orange Shiat-Flinging Gibbon either...


In theory the object is to encourage investment in new aluminum production in the US, which in theory also ought to create jobs.

Theories are funny things. We never really know if they work in practice, without fscking everything up in the interim.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is there really a coin shortage or is that bullshiat? I've only seen two stores that ask for exact change or to use a card.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HA! HA!

SUCK IT, YOU ALKI'S'!!

userscontent2.emaze.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We still have beaches and deserts full of sand, right?

Then I'm pretty sure we'll not run out of glass. Bottle it, morons.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If this means the price of recycled aluminum and glass goes up, good. That stuff does us no good sitting in the trash.


I have to drive 100 miles to the closest place that's buying back aluminum right now. If the canneries want to make it worth my time and CRV, I've got about 80# in my garage. And #2 plastic.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: markie_farkie: Alternatives to canned beer include all other beers that aren't canned, so STFU and drink!

The trouble with kegs is they're so hard to finish before they get warm, plus I have to temporarily shift it into one of the front seats every time that kid with the wheel chair needs to get on or off my bus.  Those long rubber hoses are great though, hands free driving once you master a consistent swallowing rate that you can sustain for the whole route.


Just have the kid in the chair hold the keg and if you get stopped, just roll him all the eay back out of view.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: Is there really a coin shortage or is that bullshiat? I've only seen two stores that ask for exact change or to use a card.


There really is. It hasn't affected us because we had a bunch of coin rolls in our safe, but several businesses in the area have had trouble making change over the past couple of months. Mostly convenience stores, which makes sense.

It seems to be clearing up now though.
 
