(Chronicle Herald)   Seamus, it's all psychological. You yell "cod fish", everybody says, "Huh? What?"...You yell "shark", we've got a panic on our hands on the First of July   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good pics in TFA.

You all know me. You know how I earn a livin'. I'll catch this bird for ya, but it ain't gonna be easy. Bad fish! Not like goin' down to the pond chasing bluegills or tommycats. This shark will swallow you whole. Shakin'. Tenderizin'. Down you go. Now we got to do it quick. That'll bring back the tourists and it'll put all your businesses on a payin' basis. But it's not gonna be pleasant. I value my neck a lot more than three thousand bucks, Chief. I'll find him for three, but I'll catch him and and tag him and release him back in the water for ten. You've got to make up your minds. Gonna stay alive and ante up? Or want to play it cheap, be on welfare the whole winter. I don't want no volunteers. I don't want no mates. There's too many captains on this island. Ten thousand dollars for me by myself. For that, you get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing, tagged and back in the water.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You get that fear response because a cod never killed anyone and a shark has.

This isn't rocket science.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
" Experts were quick to reassure coastal residents that such attacks are very rare and that it's likely the shark mistook the woman for a seal. "

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why the heck not!!!!!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure that accelerating AGW has nothing to do with this and we didn't bring this upon ourselves.

/seekrit planet x did it!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " Experts were quick to reassure coastal residents that such attacks are very rare and that it's likely the shark mistook the woman for a seal. "

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


I love that common reassurance. No need to worry, the shark just thought the person looked like an edible mammal in the water! It didn't have a *personal grudge* against the victim at all, in fact this was the first time they'd even met! The shark doesn't have a personality disorder that makes it attack people just for the pleasure of terrifying them - it just needs to eat and people in shallow ocean water are nearly indistinguishable from the animals it usually eats.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " Experts were quick to reassure coastal residents that such attacks are very rare and that it's likely the shark mistook the woman for a seal. "

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


paging Matty
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: You get that fear response because a cod never killed anyone and a shark has.

This isn't rocket science.


Clearly you've never seen the sort of Cod I have, with nasty, big, pointy teeth! And a mean streak a mile wide!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Vlad_the_Inaner: " Experts were quick to reassure coastal residents that such attacks are very rare and that it's likely the shark mistook the woman for a seal. "

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

I love that common reassurance. No need to worry, the shark just thought the person looked like an edible mammal in the water! It didn't have a *personal grudge* against the victim at all, in fact this was the first time they'd even met! The shark doesn't have a personality disorder that makes it attack people just for the pleasure of terrifying them - it just needs to eat and people in shallow ocean water are nearly indistinguishable from the animals it usually eats.


The person is an edible animal
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lemon Demon - Jaws
Youtube 6KH5QBZdvf0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There've been Cod Wars, but not Shark Wars.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Three great white sharks venture 'very tight' to Nova Scotia shores
Killer whales might be in the area
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm a SHAAARK! I'm a SHAAARK! Suck my.......whaaaaa? WTF?

thechronicleherald.caView Full Size
 
mudpants
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: There've been Cod Wars, but not Shark Wars.


Yes may be but there has never been a Cod-Nado or a Mecha-Cod-zilla.
 
