 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Police respond to kids' lemonade stand with armored vehicle and a dozen cruisers   (cnn.com) divider line
53
    More: Followup, Constable, Police, Robbery, Crime, much love, Police officers, modified armored car, news of the incident spread  
•       •       •

2166 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"A police armadillo truck (a modified armored car) followed by about 15 police cars all with their lights on paraded in front of their stand and parked on the side street. I'm getting teary eyed just talking about it," Peterson said. "The officers and police chief got out of their cars and talked to the boys and told them how much they supported them. They gave them a donation and took turns buying lemonade. It just made them feel so safe and encouraged."

Apparently no one in the Peoria Police Department has ever seen a heist movie.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i hope they roughed up that kid before they shot his dog.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i hope they roughed up that kid before they shot his dog.


Of course not. The kids were white.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the cops want to improve their public image they should start with not killing so many people and leaving the military gear at the station.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA: "CNN is identifying the boys by their first names to protect their privacy."

One short paragraph later:

"The boys were just shocked, they couldn't process what was happening until it was over," Nathan Peterson, Jude's father, told CNN"


Copy editing is so overrated.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm saddened that it was adults that robbed them. If it had been two other kids, setting up their own first mugging business, then it would had been super cute.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is nice, but this doesn't give them a free pass to look the other way when their partners in blue kill people.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: TFA: "CNN is identifying the boys by their first names to protect their privacy."

One short paragraph later:

"The boys were just shocked, they couldn't process what was happening until it was over," Nathan Peterson, Jude's father, told CNN"


Copy editing is so overrated.


Oh, shiat!  Ha...I completely missed that when reading TFA.  Somebody in that news team is getting moved to the shiatty desk.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Of course not. The kids were white.


Hanna Fizer and a whole slew of others just like her are unavailable for comment.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I smell hoax.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I smell hoax.


The kids are currently on Snapchat, laughing about how "So, I told the cop that I was robbed, and the whole force came out and paid $20 a pop for lemonade that I pissed in!  Made bank!"

/Do the kids still use Snapchat?  Do they still say "made bank?"
//Who cares as long as they stay off my lawn.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I smell hoax.


False Flemonade
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yawn. Another contrived feel-good story about law enforcement. If these were black kids selling the lemonade they would have been arrested for not having a 'licence to operate'.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: If these were black kids selling the lemonade they would have been arrested for not having a 'licence to operate'.


https://www.cnn.com/2015/06/11/politi​c​s/lemonade-stand-shut-down-texas/index​.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nR9m​i​m_jQQ

And this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBQel​g​XXdtQ
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.marketwatch.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It pays to be white.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop sharing all this farking coppaganda?

If they spotted those kids in the dark cops wouldn't think twice about beating the shiat out of them
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: TFA: "CNN is identifying the boys by their first names to protect their privacy."

One short paragraph later:

"The boys were just shocked, they couldn't process what was happening until it was over," Nathan Peterson, Jude's father, told CNN"


Copy editing is so overrated.


Not to mention the clear photograph of both of their faces to go with their first names, as well as the picture of the intersection street signs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I smell hoax.


She kidnapped herself dude!
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: TFA: "CNN is identifying the boys by their first names to protect their privacy."

One short paragraph later:

"The boys were just shocked, they couldn't process what was happening until it was over," Nathan Peterson, Jude's father, told CNN"


Copy editing is so overrated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, the cop haters and grievance nursers have dropped in to spread their form of cheer. Bravo.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they were approached by two men, one who was holding a gun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Indiegent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saddens me that trust in all public service has been destroyed by the mismanagement of law enforcement. Allowing Neanderthals and misanthropes to wear badges has led to this.
Even if every cop in America was replaced with visible "minorities" with excellent training in deescalation and psychology it would take generations to regain the public's faith.
I know plenty of good cops, and all of them are looking for other careers now.
All that will be left are the lowest common denominator, sociopaths and morons.
2020 sucks spherical objects.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*innocent black person gets filled w/ holes by fellow officers*

*CRICKETS*
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [s.marketwatch.com image 850x477]


It all hero's wear capes! Why can't we have kinds like that in my neighborhood?!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
& the horse they rode in on.....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: SloppyFrenchKisser: [s.marketwatch.com image 850x477]

It all hero's wear capes! Why can't we have kinds like that in my neighborhood?!


*not all heroes...

I'm typing like I've already hit the beer stand a few times and it's not even noon here.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: This is nice, but this doesn't give them a free pass to look the other way when their partners in blue kill people.


Are Peoria police real big on killing people or something?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police will always respond excessively when white property is in danger.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Oh good, the cop haters and grievance nursers have dropped in to spread their form of cheer. Bravo.


These people are sad unless a cop kills someone. They claim outrage, but the outrage is the only thing that helps them get it up.
 
spleef420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: This is nice, but this doesn't give them a free pass to look the other way when their partners in blue kill people.


Nobody ever farking said it did. Shut the fark up.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's twice those poor kids have been robbed.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good first step. Keep doing it.

/they won't but it's a nice attempt
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Indiegent: Saddens me that trust in all public service has been destroyed by the mismanagement of law enforcement. Allowing Neanderthals and misanthropes to wear badges has led to this.
Even if every cop in America was replaced with visible "minorities" with excellent training in deescalation and psychology it would take generations to regain the public's faith.
I know plenty of good cops, and all of them are looking for other careers now.
All that will be left are the lowest common denominator, sociopaths and morons.
2020 sucks spherical objects.


Look, you got two "funny" votes. The Fark cop-haters brigade found you. Fark those shiat heels, this was a good thing to do, but some people like anarchy so much, that you can never find a good cop in their minds. But don't you dare stereotype! At least not the groups they support, because that's bad. Unless it's a group they don't support, then it's OK.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: AngryTeacher: This is nice, but this doesn't give them a free pass to look the other way when their partners in blue kill people.

Are Peoria police real big on killing people or something?


Probably not, people on Fark only own broad brushes for their painting.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone wanna take a wild guess what's wrong with this picture.  I'll pass on the 'Ronanade thank you.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
gadian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not one of those cheerful, happy farks is wearing a mask.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Oh good, the cop haters and grievance nursers have dropped in to spread their form of cheer. Bravo.


Keep sucking blue dick
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gadian: Not one of those cheerful, happy farks is wearing a mask.


Did the robbers wear proper masks?
 
gadian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: gadian: Not one of those cheerful, happy farks is wearing a mask.

Did the robbers wear proper masks?


Is he really the villain then?

(of course he is, but, you know, germs and shiat)
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gadian: mikaloyd: gadian: Not one of those cheerful, happy farks is wearing a mask.

Did the robbers wear proper masks?

Is he really the villain then?

(of course he is, but, you know, germs and shiat)


Germs are bad. It's true.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Anyone wanna take a wild guess what's wrong with this picture.  I'll pass on the 'Ronanade thank you.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


cop in the back left passes the fitness test - fitness donuts in his face
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: gadian: Not one of those cheerful, happy farks is wearing a mask.

Did the robbers wear proper masks?


I'm picturing bandanas. No reason, just funnier than way
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mikaloyd: gadian: Not one of those cheerful, happy farks is wearing a mask.

Did the robbers wear proper masks?

I'm picturing bandanas. No reason, just funnier than way


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thepeterd: That's twice those poor kids have been robbed.


"Rob me once, shame on you.  Rob me twice, shame on me."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: jjorsett: Oh good, the cop haters and grievance nursers have dropped in to spread their form of cheer. Bravo.

These people are sad unless a cop kills someone. They claim outrage, but the outrage is the only thing that helps them get it up.


This is you two.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mikaloyd: gadian: Not one of those cheerful, happy farks is wearing a mask.

Did the robbers wear proper masks?

I'm picturing bandanas. No reason, just funnier than way


blackatlanticresource.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: some_beer_drinker: i hope they roughed up that kid before they shot his dog.

Of course not. The kids were white.


...and the robbers?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmm the two kids were selling "organic" lemonade to people

I now reconsidered and Im with the robbers like the rest of y'all now


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder what you sweeten organic lemonade with? Honey?
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.