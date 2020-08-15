 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Park that "has historically hosted white supremacists" denies permit for white supremacists to gather and do white supremacist things. So we got that going for us   (yahoo.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's how organized and prepared the ammosexuals are 🤣🤣🤣. Get the hell out of our city, you lame freaking losers
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Hadn't heard about before today. But I don't go to Stone Mountain often, either the park or the city.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Here's how organized and prepared the ammosexuals are 🤣🤣🤣. Get the hell out of our city, you lame freaking losers
[Fark user image image 425x672]
[Fark user image image 425x624]


...did you edit the names or is that just from online?

Cuz whoever did it forgot that replies start with the full name of the person you're responding to LOL.

I mean I'm cool with it, I just thought it was amusing.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My daughter was watching the live feed because she can't leave her freaking house because of this. She said on live camera, as the National Guard was trying to make them get back, a woman drove by and yelled out the window "Hey y'all, they surrendered again!"

Whoever that woman is, is now my queen.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: darkhorse23: Here's how organized and prepared the ammosexuals are 🤣🤣🤣. Get the hell out of our city, you lame freaking losers
[Fark user image image 425x672]
[Fark user image image 425x624]

...did you edit the names or is that just from online?

Cuz whoever did it forgot that replies start with the full name of the person you're responding to LOL.

I mean I'm cool with it, I just thought it was amusing.


Yeah, shoot, I missed that one. Oh well. Hope the mods don't get mad at me. I'm not actually doxxing anyone because they were public posts.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't putting up a giant sculpture saying that racists and bigots are welcome and then saying they are not, false advertisement? Is there like a business bureau where a complaint may be filled?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"and do white supremacist things."

Shouldn't they be joining Trump's 'law enforcement' community they way they have been for decades..?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: My daughter was watching the live feed because she can't leave her freaking house because of this. She said on live camera, as the National Guard was trying to make them get back, a woman drove by and yelled out the window "Hey y'all, they surrendered again!"

Whoever that woman is, is now my queen.


hehe, awesome!
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Libs are going to have a hard time toppling Stone Mountain!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You could maybe let them set up a punching bag booth to raise money to help victims of racist assholes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: darkhorse23: Here's how organized and prepared the ammosexuals are 🤣🤣🤣. Get the hell out of our city, you lame freaking losers
[Fark user image image 425x672]
[Fark user image image 425x624]

...did you edit the names or is that just from online?

Cuz whoever did it forgot that replies start with the full name of the person you're responding to LOL.

I mean I'm cool with it, I just thought it was amusing.


Thomas Schmucker? Pfffffft.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I haven't used my membership at Stone Mountain since this pandemic thing started.  Too many people without a plague.  Arabia Mountain is better right now.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to go to Stone Mountain Park all the time as a kid.

The laser show was quite the spectacle at that time.

They used to play Neil Diamond's "Coming to America" and used lasers to animate that confederate sculpture.

I wonder now if they had actually listened to the lyrics of that song and knew exactly what that sculpture represents.

/They also did Men at Work's "Land Down Under."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Here's how organized and prepared the ammosexuals are 🤣🤣🤣. Get the hell out of our city, you lame freaking losers
[Fark user image 425x672]
[Fark user image 425x624]


TLDR

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Park that "has historically hosted white supremacists" where the modern KKK was founded denies permit for white supremacists to gather and do white supremacist things. So we got that going for us

FTFY.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe they should move it to another state to this park.
 
