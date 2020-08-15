 Skip to content
(MSN)   Bolivia's lawmakers have approved 'Miracle Mineral Solution' for COVID-19 treatment. Granted, it will eliminate all symptoms ... because you can't have any symptoms if you are dead   (msn.com) divider line
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's unboliviable!
 
monsupio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is used for a variety of antimicrobial uses, including the disinfection of drinking water. so we all are already drinking it
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Man, that dude has it all figured out.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

monsupio: It is used for a variety of antimicrobial uses, including the disinfection of drinking water. so we all are already drinking it


Tell you what. You use MMS as directed and get back to us.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

monsupio: It is used for a variety of antimicrobial uses, including the disinfection of drinking water. so we all are already drinking it


Don't be a dick.

Oops, too late.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, in the USA, Covid19 is a leftist hoax.

In Bolivia, Covid19 is a right-wing hoax.

Fools gonna fool...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And in related news, underwear will be worn on the outside, and the official language of Bolivia is now Swedish.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now that's a cost-savings that go directly to the country's healthcare bottom line..

//which is probably somewhere near hell, all things considered..
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought you had to inject the bleach for that to work.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bleach?

Reads Article: Yes it is.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any time, these days, that someone touts some sort of "mineral solution" as a Miracle Cure, you can be damn sure it's just bleach at some level of dilution. I dunno why, but it's just been like that for the past year now.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Man, that dude has it all figured out.


he should run for office.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: aagrajag: Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Man, that dude has it all figured out.

he should run for office.


Can't get any worse, can it?

"Temple-Tapping Guy 2020"
 
Biledriver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: I thought you had to inject the bleach for that to work.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Any time, these days, that someone touts some sort of "mineral solution" as a Miracle Cure, you can be damn sure it's just bleach at some level of dilution. I dunno why, but it's just been like that for the past year now.


This stuff has been kicking around for at least a decade. It has a cult like following.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: So, in the USA, Covid19 is a leftist hoax.

In Bolivia, Covid19 is a right-wing hoax.

Fools gonna fool...


BSAB so drink bleach.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: monsupio: It is used for a variety of antimicrobial uses, including the disinfection of drinking water. so we all are already drinking it

Tell you what. You use MMS as directed and get back to us.


I believe if used as directed, it basically becomes salt water. So it's a placebo.

/could be wrong
//I got that information on Fark.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: thatboyoverthere: monsupio: It is used for a variety of antimicrobial uses, including the disinfection of drinking water. so we all are already drinking it

Tell you what. You use MMS as directed and get back to us.

I believe if used as directed, it basically becomes salt water. So it's a placebo.

/could be wrong
//I got that information on Fark.


Looked it up (I feel dirty now). Apparently what I said is incorrect. It's supposed to be used as a water treatment, but people are chugging the stuff.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Smoking GNU: Any time, these days, that someone touts some sort of "mineral solution" as a Miracle Cure, you can be damn sure it's just bleach at some level of dilution. I dunno why, but it's just been like that for the past year now.

This stuff has been kicking around for at least a decade. It has a cult like following.


Yeah, should have said "at least a year" there. Remember about this time last year i started seeing this as a "cure for autism". Maybe a bit earlier.
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Peter Popoff Ministries Miracle Water Ripoff Commercial | Too Funny
Youtube CQVri6Gt4OI
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hopefully, Bolivia's medical industry refuses to give any industrial bleach to anyone.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

monsupio: It is used for a variety of antimicrobial uses, including the disinfection of drinking water. so we all are already drinking it


So the amount ingested in one dose should not be a big deal?

Are you a wizard?
 
smunns
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would think the miracle mineral solution is at least as effective as a liberal wearing a mask alone while driving her car.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it comforting to know there are lawmakers worse than ours in America?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah,,,about that. Chlorine dioxide is neither a mineral nor what is commonly referred to as bleach, sodium hypochlorite. This is straight up Jim Jones crazy sauce material. I don't doubt it can kill the virus on an external surface but this is not something anyone wants to ingest,

/Trump will hail this as a medical breakthrough won't he...sigh
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.