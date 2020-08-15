 Skip to content
A guy 800 years dead is canceled on Twitter.
Original  
Original Tweet:
 
naughtyrev
2 hours ago  
Single-handedly? Pretty sure the dude had an army.
 
ZAZ
2 hours ago  
Remember, without Khan there would be no Star Trek II.
 
thealgorerhythm
2 hours ago  
Is submitter stalking this woman? Why does this matter?
 
cman
2 hours ago  
Why are we talking about ancient history when Hulk Hogan and the nWo are still being protected after the 9/11 attacks?
 
ZAZ
2 hours ago  
thealgorerhythm

If there is actually a Twitter war between pro- and anti-Khan factions that would be somewhat entertaining. If it's just one lady practicing her ranting skills, not.
 
nekom
2 hours ago  
Uhh I'm pretty sure nobody glorifies him.  I've never seen it anyway.  He was a vicious warlord, to be respected and feared in his time, he wasn't Mr. Rogers.
 
NewportBarGuy
2 hours ago  
People seriously need to get the f*ck out and get a life. Sh*t like this is why I hate social media.

If you have time to waste on this kind of argument and are serious about it? Just, Jesus Christ.

Stonehenge: Should it be torn down because they did not do an environmental impact survey first? Let's discuss in these next 1,200 tweets.
 
cooldaddygroove
2 hours ago  
uh oh
1 in 200 Men Are Direct Descendants of Genghis Khan
 
The Googles Do Nothing
2 hours ago  
Why so down on Islamic invaders in India?   Sounds racist and casteist.
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  
I've been called worse things than that.
 
jbc
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Stonehenge: Should it be torn down because they did not do an environmental impact survey first? Let's discuss in these next 1,200 tweets.


No, it should be torn down because that land could be better used as a Dave & Buster's.

/1199 posts to go.
 
FunkJunkie
1 hour ago  
It's worth noting the Mongols were pretty tolerant of foreign religions, even going so far as giving tax benefits to clergy.
Dude wasn't a saint or anything but I don't think a comparison to Islamic radicals (or Christian for that matter) is a strong position at all.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Is submitter stalking this woman? Why does this matter?


It's Trending on Twitter.

And it does not matter. Not in the least.
 
Slaxl
1 hour ago  
She's not wrong, and she seems to be saying this in response to an inaccurate comparison. So her comments are justified.

Who is actually bothered by reading someone say Genghis khan was a vicious barbarian? He was. If reading that bothers you then you needed to read it.
 
grokca
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  
She has pretty sharp knees.
 
UNC_Samurai
1 hour ago  

nekom: Uhh I'm pretty sure nobody glorifies him.  I've never seen it anyway.  He was a vicious warlord, to be respected and feared in his time, he wasn't Mr. Rogers.


Have you seen the way these Germans celebrate his conquering of Russia?

Dschinghis Khan - Moskau 1979
Youtube NvS351QKFV4
 
Vansthing
1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Single-handedly? Pretty sure the dude had an army.


Pretty sure it was a horde.
 
holdmybones
1 hour ago  

nekom: Uhh I'm pretty sure nobody glorifies him.  I've never seen it anyway.  He was a vicious warlord, to be respected and feared in his time, he wasn't Mr. Rogers.


Now I want the Mr Rogers/Kahn crossover. Both ways.
 
cman
1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: nekom: Uhh I'm pretty sure nobody glorifies him.  I've never seen it anyway.  He was a vicious warlord, to be respected and feared in his time, he wasn't Mr. Rogers.

Have you seen the way these Germans celebrate his conquering of Russia?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NvS351QK​FV4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I farking love that song!
 
holdmybones
1 hour ago  

holdmybones: nekom: Uhh I'm pretty sure nobody glorifies him.  I've never seen it anyway.  He was a vicious warlord, to be respected and feared in his time, he wasn't Mr. Rogers.

Now I want the Mr Rogers/Khan crossover. Both ways.


I don't know why I bother some days.
 
robertus
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
1 hour ago  
Remember when he would line up the people from villages he conquered and murder everyone taller than the hub of a wagon wheel? Good times
 
lack of warmth
1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Is submitter stalking this woman? Why does this matter?


Because when people forget what he did, they start denying it happened.  Bad enough they forget what happened 75 years ago.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
1 hour ago  
Someone just heard of genghis khan huh.  But do go on and tell us what everyone has known for centuries as if you were the first one to discover it...
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
I mean, she's technically right. But, who actually venerates genghis kahn?
 
Exluddite
1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: uh oh
1 in 200 Men Are Direct Descendants of Genghis Khan


The Beach Boys - I Get Around
Youtube KnPL5OXSBNE
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  
Genesis Khan sucks, but this lady is a Hindu nationalist, so she sucks too.
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, she's technically right. But, who actually venerates genghis kahn?


Mongolians are pretty proud of him.
 
Massa Damnata
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: uh oh
1 in 200 Men Are Direct Descendants of Genghis Khan


If you see a Russian with wide cheekbones, they definitely had Mongol invaders back in their bloodline.
 
169th Cousin
1 hour ago  
Time for someone to "retire".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
1 hour ago  
He reduced CO2 levels drastically in the process. Why does she hate the environment?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldweasel
1 hour ago  
Hu??

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pD1gD​S​ao1eA
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

Vansthing: naughtyrev: Single-handedly? Pretty sure the dude had an army.

Pretty sure it was a horde.


Your Mama is a horde.

/I don't actually believe that
//just needed to make the obvious joke
///if she's still living, be sure to call her regularly and let her know you're doing alright
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I've been called worse things than that.


What's the old saying?

"I've been called worse by better."
 
jaytkay
1 hour ago  

nekom: Uhh I'm pretty sure nobody glorifies him.


"The Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue, part of the Genghis Khan Statue Complex is a 131-foot (40 m) tall statue of Genghis Khan on horseback, on the bank of the Tuul River at Tsonjin Boldog (54 km (33.55 mi) east of the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar)..."
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ The US was built on slavery and the genocide of Native Americans, we don't have the high ground in this discussion
 
transporter_ii
1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: Dude wasn't a saint or anything but I don't think a comparison to Islamic radicals (or Christian for that matter) is a strong position at all.


Islam was identical in different periods of time. At one point, they didn't care about converting Jews or Christians because it cut into their tax revenue. And actually, everyone got along fairly well during some of these times.

At one time in history, some people celebrated when Christianity fell to Islam in their land.

But times change, and Muslims are no longer saints or anything. And for that matter, Christians are no longer saints or anything. And a lot of people are glad to see both of them fall.
 
Schmerd1948
1 hour ago  
This guy? They named an airport after him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
1 hour ago  

nekom: Uhh I'm pretty sure nobody glorifies him.  I've never seen it anyway.  He was a vicious warlord, to be respected and feared in his time, he wasn't Mr. Rogers.


I would assume he's still popular in Mongolia since it was the only time the Mongols/Mongolians were ever relevant.

/they are the exception
 
DarnoKonrad
1 hour ago  
History is mostly just one monumental asshole persecuting people after another.   And yea, I've never quite understood how time gives atrocity and murder legitimacy.
 
ColonelCathcart
1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Priya_27_: THREAD: Genghis Khan did to central Asia what islamic invaders did to India, maybe worse. He single handedly killed 11% of world population at the time. Yet some want to glorify him as a hero conquerer. That's your personal choice but objectively, Genghis Khan was a barbarian.


Yes! This Russian who believes Islam and the Mongols are responsible for so much murder agrees that we should cancel it!!
 
buntz
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tragedy plus time equals comedy
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Somaticasual: I mean, she's technically right. But, who actually venerates genghis kahn?

Mongolians are pretty proud of him.


Hmm..
Touche', Costco.
 
baka-san
1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Genesis Khan sucks, but this lady is a Hindu nationalist, so she sucks too.


She's worse, one he beat you, you were his subject, and therefore his responsibility
 
ColonelCathcart
1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: uh oh
1 in 200 Men Are Direct Descendants of Genghis Khan


Wonder how much consent there was...
 
TheAlgebraist
1 hour ago  
Well now I'm really on the fence about voting for Genghis Khan.
 
DarnoKonrad
1 hour ago  

Slaxl: She's not wrong, and she seems to be saying this in response to an inaccurate comparison. So her comments are justified.

Who is actually bothered by reading someone say Genghis khan was a vicious barbarian? He was. If reading that bothers you then you needed to read it.


Farkers.  Who confuse their own triggered inner-snowflake with other people having a point of view different from their own.
 
