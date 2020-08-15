 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Victim of flytipping gets sweet revenge on culprit, unloads dumper truck with over 400 tires to their front yard   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Sun CCTV footage of flytippers, Farmer Stuart  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2020 at 8:45 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this actually happened, rather than being staged for the Sun, I would be greatly amused if the viral video gang were sent to the Tower for conspiracy to litter and cause property damage.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do flies sleep standing up like cows do?

/flick
//flick flick
///flick flick flick
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's clearly tired of the Flytippers' antics...
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arlo Guthrie wanted for questioning.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work In a city with lots of "flytippping" (funny words those Brits) and thous writings gave almost zero effect.

Dumping trash in public or even private spaces is almost always an economic issue. Most dumpers expect a complete ambivalence towards their behavior.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought Fly Tipping was when instead of leaving a fiver for the hospitality provided for dinner I stick just the nub out of my pants and offer just the tip.

/out of my fly.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since it is the Sun, I now doubt that Scotland even exists.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
flytipping.

Flytipping.

FLYTIPPING.

I learned a new word today.

//it was "grubstake"
 
Mikey1969
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus farking Christ, did they just transcribe a Donald Trump speech, or something? That was the most incoherent mess of written words I've ever come across. What in the fark was that actually about?

And can we just ban these farking British tabloids already? If you can't find it elsewhere, is the story really worth telling?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.