(JSOnline)   "Six-foot distance and wearing masks are pagan rituals of satanic worshipers. My kids are Christian and they are not subject to wearing masks." School board meetings just aren't as boring as they used to be   (jsonline.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."


I'm a lifelong asthmatic, and the masks don't bother me.  Might make the air a bit cleaner and safer, for that matter.

Satanic rituals?  I thought those were orgies and bloodletting..   She's probably one of those people who calls anything she doesn't do, Satanic.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."


Anyone that refuses to wear a mask is mentally unwell and requires treatment.

No exceptions.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heaven to these people is being surrounded by the types of people who would never wear a mask.

Eww. Maybe I really am a Satan worshiper.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."


Hasn't happened recently, but a month or so ago, in the time frame of a couple of weeks, I was followed around in stores by lone maskless maniacs wearing really gaudy and large crosses, screaming at me that I had a "slave mind" because I was wearing a mask, and that I had to place my trust in Jesus. It came to near-violence with one of them, but reality intruded into the guy's brain a bit, he read my body language, and backed off. I figure it was some local Evangelical cult.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fundamentalist Christianity has NOT helped fight this pandemic.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers: the enemies of humanity and spreaders of the virus, turning America into the plague-lands.

Put on a farking mask, you filthy farking disease spreader plague rat shiatheels.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to tell you this subby, but school board meetings have always been like this.

It's just the flavor of insanity that changes
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 640x1421]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, treating unbelievers as unclean and being hyper aware of cross contamination is basically Leviticus, because it's ALWAYS been hard to teach proper hygiene to a bunch of nomadic incestuous goat farmers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."


It's not an argument you follow. It's science. People aren't going to die or suffer from wearing a mask. When people humor these people and pretend their concerns are valid it.....validated their concerns.

Those who shouldn't wear a mask for health reasons shouldn't be in public because of the same health reasons. They should probably be on oxygen at home.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: Actually, treating unbelievers as unclean and being hyper aware of cross contamination is basically Leviticus, because it's ALWAYS been hard to teach proper hygiene to a bunch of nomadic incestuous goat farmers.


Yup.

Shout UNCLEAN at the top of your lungs every time you see a maskless. Treat them as pariahs. Deny them human fellowship. They're actively trying to kill you.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Republicans actually believe.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since March, I have been saying COVID-19 is the new snake handling.
Frothing at the brain religious zealots believe that if their faith is strong, the cannot be infected.

Damn, look at all those faithless Bible thumpers.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems appropriate that she can't tell the difference between science (masks during a pandemic) and religion (Muslims wearing partial or total coverings).
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is interesting that every fundiban has this encyclopedic knowledge of Satanic/pagan ritual practice.  I mean, the Pope knows Mass less intimately than Mary-Jo Crosshumper knows the inner workings of calling up the Dark Lord.  Funny that.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: goat farmers.


Hey, now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."


I disagree. What they believe is that the whole world is divided into Skins and Shirts and that they picked the right side. Beyond that, they dont believe a farking thing, and it's not important that they do.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Albert911emt: If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."

I disagree. What they believe is that the whole world is divided into Skins and Shirts and that they picked the right side. Beyond that, they dont believe a farking thing, and it's not important that they do.


Oops misplaced reply. Was replying to the darker who said this is what they actually believe.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."


There is a large segment of conservative evangelical Christians in the US who believe the (their brand of) Christianity is The Truth and that anything that isn't their brand of Christianity is not only wrong but immoral. Basically what she's saying is, "I reject your reality and substitute my own" with a side dish of persecution complex.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: [Fark user image 425x558]


Thank you for your contribution to my personal erotica site!
 
Thirsty Pagan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."


Welcome to the party pal.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Take away their kids and fine the hell out of them if they're going to endanger the children they have and the public around them with religious ignorance by spreading the virus. They give any shiat for it then slap them up side the head with jail time for endangering other peoples lives by refusing to properly takes precautions during a pandemic for something that has killed over 165,000 Americans.

Stop putting up with their shiat and slap them down before more people get infected/die from a virus that should be easily preventable.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."


They've been pulling this "you're the real monster for telling me how much behavior hurts you because Jesus" shiat on LGBTQ people for decades.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."


I might not have been paying attention, but has anybody called them "The American Hajib"?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Every right wing kid should have to watch a couple of their classmates die from Christian Scientist neglect.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Actually, treating unbelievers as unclean and being hyper aware of cross contamination is basically Leviticus, because it's ALWAYS been hard to teach proper hygiene to a bunch of nomadic incestuous goat farmers.


Child mortality amongst Muslims is lower than amongst Hindus in India, despite Hindus being richer.

Weird, or not really.

Muslims follow the old testament, which includes a passage about not defecating where you live.

Those "laws" are indeed in the Bible for a reason.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."

I might not have been paying attention, but has anybody called them "The American Hajib"?


Please don't give them ideas
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thirsty Pagan: Albert911emt: If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."

Welcome to the party pal.


Mind if I tag along..? I'll bring a bottle...
 
starlost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
......medical experts suddenly realize wearing a cloth cap on your head helps prevent covid and the flu...
this woman "that is a jew hat". "you can't make me wear a jew hat we are good christians".
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

neongoats: Every right wing kid should have to watch a couple of their classmates die from Christian Scientist neglect.


I understand the sentiment, but I still think it's waaay too harsh to wish a child dead as a warning to others when the child has themselves done nothing wrong besides have poor luck with who their parents are
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

goatharper: Mr Guy: goat farmers.

Hey, now...

[Fark user image image 850x683]


Don't worry, their scapegoats are immigrants.

What's frustrating is seeing atheists fighting for the right to care for the poor and the elderly, while the evangelicals fight to keep their money.

They don't realize that they have been tricked into fearing evil more than they believe in the power of their God to do good. They believe that Revelations is coming and they are the heroes, when in actuality they are the 2/3rds that will be purged because of their unwillingness to forgive through war, disease, and disaster.

As Jesus said, "You can predict the weather, but you can't seem to forecast your own life. Only the evil people need a sign from God to do what is right. The only sign you get is me, and you either believe in me or not."
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If wearing a mask is "pagan", whatever the fark that's supposed to mean, fine, then I'm "pagan."


It used to mean rural people, those who used to live outside the "urban" areas, the common clay of the old old west.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If she's representative of Christianity then I'm going to side with the Satanists.

I hope her kids can break free of her insanity some day.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SHUT THE fark UP KAREN!
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brookfield CT isnt some way out bumpkin place either.

So this woman has benefited from almost all of us going out with masks and trying as best we can in CT after we got smacked in the early days of the outbreak.

Now she can go shriek at board meetings because they majority of us were willing to make a small sacrifice for others

still think in school teaching is dumb. i wonder how many dead kids / parents is an acceptable # to these folks opening up
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fox News was pushing the anti-mask crowd two months ago.

Now, they wonder how mask-wearing became so political (their dog-whistle for blaming the Democrats, of course).
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x497]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kindms: Brookfield CT isnt some way out bumpkin place either.


The story is from Brookfield Wisconsin. It's a suburb adjacent to Milwaukee. Fairly affluent and mostly Republican.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ya know, the best thing about Christianity is that you can make up any rules that you want, and they will stick.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kindms: Brookfield CT isnt some way out bumpkin place either.

So this woman has benefited from almost all of us going out with masks and trying as best we can in CT after we got smacked in the early days of the outbreak.

Now she can go shriek at board meetings because they majority of us were willing to make a small sacrifice for others

still think in school teaching is dumb. i wonder how many dead kids / parents is an acceptable # to these folks opening up


This is Brookfield, WI... still not wrong though.

/Hard to be a broke-ass and live pretty much anywhere in Honkysha county
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I don't agree with them, but I can follow the argument of maskholes who say they won't wear a mask because it traps their carbon dioxide and would make them sick. I even understand their stance when they say mask-wearing somehow limits their freedoms.

This lady broke new ground. I have never heard the excuse that masks and social distancing are part of Satanic rituals until now. Where the fark did she get that from?

"Welcome to our service where we all hail Satan. At the signal from the head Satanist, run 6 feet away from me."


Yeah, I always heard from the fundies that Satanic rituals were blood drinking, human sacrifice, and orgies.

Not boring, responsible affairs.
 
