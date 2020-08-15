 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   California is a great place if you like having your power cut off when it's over 100 degrees outside   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's nice to live in a part of California where I don't need air conditioning.

I'll die here. But not from the heat.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We had a few days of power outages in St. Louis from Monday's thunderstorms.  But I don't think we ever lose power on purpose.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How's that green energy plan working out for ya California. Miss nuclear power yet?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: How's that green energy plan working out for ya California. Miss nuclear power yet?


Considering that the nuclear power operators around here think things like building reactors literally on top of earthquake faults are totally fine, no, I don't miss it at all.

Nuclear power is one of those things that make total sense if the people running it are responsible actors. Since it's publicly held corporations that do so, I'm not losing much sleep over the scarcity of them.
 
palladiate [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: How's that green energy plan working out for ya California. Miss nuclear power yet?


Yeah, like all that green energy Enron pushed during the last blackouts.
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: How's that green energy plan working out for ya California. Miss nuclear power yet?


Given that roughly one half of the California power plants run on natural gas, what the fark are you talking about?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the future if you vote for Mad Kamala and Sleepy Joe!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is the future if you vote for Mad Kamala and Sleepy Joe!


Is Mad Kamala the new thing? I must have missed the memo.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is a big difference between 100 degrees and 8 percent humidity, and 100 degrees and 90% humidity..
100 degrees in 8% humidity isn't just awful..Ya, it's hot..But it's not even on the same level of uncomfortable
as 90% humidity at 100..I can deal with 100 and low humidity..Drink lots of water..Spray yourself with water
in a desert environment and you can feel quite cold because the evaporation is so fast..

I lost power for about 5 hours on Monday due to storms..it was 80+ degrees and 100% humidity outside
even after the storms..Totally miserable..It was like breathing water and the air just seems to weigh on you
more..
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

untoldforce: The Googles Do Nothing: This is the future if you vote for Mad Kamala and Sleepy Joe!

Is Mad Kamala the new thing? I must have missed the memo.


grammatically we prefer, "angry".
 
Flincher
‘’ less than a minute ago  

untoldforce: The Googles Do Nothing: This is the future if you vote for Mad Kamala and Sleepy Joe!

Is Mad Kamala the new thing? I must have missed the memo.


It's the titles created by brain damaged republicans who scream "FREEDUMB! MURICA! TRUCKNUTZ!"
 
