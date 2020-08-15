 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   There is so much water in the desert that border wall contractors took millions of gallons of it from a wildlife refuge to make concrete   (apnews.com) divider line
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Endangered species, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Biodiversity, new border wall, Natural environment, Donald Trump  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This farker can't be President again.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This farker can't be President again.


America is an oversized load of explosive material and he's the truck driver doing lines off of the case of a Will Smith CD.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks fools that voted for this dumpster fire of a human.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because of course they did.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Men like that should be stopped before they become lawyers and stopping them is impossible.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ya know, in Vientiane, Laos, there's a huge structure popularly known as "The Vertical Airstrip" because it was built from an entire shipload or three of concrete the US sent over to build an airstrip before the US got bored with the idea of fighting in Asia.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm seeing Trunp's vanity project as far less useful and probably worse for wildlife in about six months.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder what is going to become of that border wall when he is no longer president. Will future presidents actually allow what remains of the wall to stand for decades to come?

I'm hoping Biden tears the damn thing down.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a 20 million years that will be under water and a HUGE BEAUTIFUL reef will be giving you the bird
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Make sure to hire idiots all the way down. That's Fat Boy's Moto.
 
