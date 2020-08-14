 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   So, you're doing your heroic job, fighting wildfires, when suddenly: bull   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And that's a nope
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jesus, you pussies, that's just Maxwell. He's cool. Can't you see the replies?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jesus, you pussies, that's just Maxwell. He's cool. Can't you see the replies?


He's just very horny.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Getting Trapped between a rock and a hard place seems a bit tamer by comparison...
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look, it's a half-ton of angry pot roast!
 
creckert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks to a bull i know how fast I can jump over a fence while holding a rifle.

/ pretty fast
//barb wire hurts less than a bull
///3 for csb
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So how does the insurance work when a firefighter is actively engaged in fighting a fire, but then gets injured in a totally unrelated and hilarious way?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

creckert: Thanks to a bull i know how fast I can jump over a fence while holding a rifle.

/ pretty fast
//barb wire hurts less than a bull
///3 for csb


Barbed wire is one of those real life examples, where you realize it's far better to have been a bad pole vaulter than a great hurdler.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: So how does the insurance work when a firefighter is actively engaged in fighting a fire, but then gets injured in a totally unrelated and hilarious way?


Not covered. Force majure clause would apply.
 
