(Clarion-Ledger)   Nine Mississippi flag finalists chosen. Early polls favor White Tree of Gondor   (clarionledger.com) divider line
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All boring AF
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, now I'm counting in my head.
One Mississippi. Two Mississippi. Three Mississippi.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Commissioner Betsey Hamilton argued green and magnolia design themes are the way to go.. "We've had (the magnolia) everywhere except on our flag," she said, adding the state should "complete this brand." She said a green flag would stand out among other states, which typically use some variation of red, white and blue.


Ah, magnolias!
// christ! I watched too many cartoons as a kid
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Top row center would be my choice.

The one on the right on the middle row looks f*cking insane:
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mosquito flag would be the most honest.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: All boring AF


They aren't exactly Seven Stars and Seven Stones. And One White Tree.... are they?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: Top row center would be my choice.

The one on the right on the middle row looks f*cking insane:


I liked that and the center bottom as well.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A more in-focus shot of the nine flag designs. (In a different order than found in the article.)
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Shostie: Top row center would be my choice.

The one on the right on the middle row looks f*cking insane:

I liked that and the center bottom as well.


The blue and red with a river running down the middle? I quite liked that one too.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And now with them in focus, I can see that the only requirement is that the flag must include "In God We Trust".
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the flags still under consideration include the words "In God We Trust," as mandated by the flag-change legislation.

Replace loserville with your imaginary friend. Way to go, there, Mississippi.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: All of the flags still under consideration include the words "In God We Trust," as mandated by the flag-change legislation.

Replace loserville with your imaginary friend. Way to go, there, Mississippi.


Never says WHICH god.....

/ Cthulhu Fhtagn,

what a wonderful phrase

Say it and you're crazed

It means no worries for the rest of your days*.

It's our problem free...philosophy,

Cthulhu Fhtagn
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Great, now I'm counting in my head.
One Mississippi. Two Mississippi. Three Mississippi.


Get this in your head instead, a lesser known but great Bobbie Gentry song.
Mississippi Delta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HixZ_​B​IAt5o
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like the magnolia ones that aren't red, white, and blue.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like the green ones, shaded magnolia and all. If I went with a non-green magnolia design, it'd be the one with the red bars on either side and a central blue field.

All I see is "Pepsi-cola" for that red-blue squiggle-line one.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shostie: Top row center would be my choice.

The one on the right on the middle row looks f*cking insane:


The one on the right in the middle row is the state outline in blue, just stretched severely.  Like state highway signs where it is the state outline with a number in the center, which does not work when the highways get to 100+.
 
