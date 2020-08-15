 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The beetings will continue until morale improves   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Mad Canadian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Something something rutabaga?

/Got nuthin'
//Break time is over
///Third slashie is too tired to care
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meat for the meat grinder. There's a reason people are called resources. They don't even hide the disdain for one's existence anymore.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
America is a fundamentally broken nation.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shiat really sucks all around. Just be a nice/kind/understanding person yourself to try to offset all the assholes out there.

That's probably the most Jesusy thing I've said in my life.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The beetings will continue until morale improves

Beetings?
Maybe they should try using a carrot to ensure compliance. I really hate to yam it up about typos in a headline but subby must be some kind of potato to make the mistake. As I adjust the onion on my belt, I just want everyone to know that I'd be as red as a radish if I opened myself up to parsnipping in the comments.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember when it felt like all a person needed to do was try their best to be nice everyone they met, and that would keep the world turning on a more or less positive vector? When it didn't take goddam labor organizer and direct action to get through the day trusting that basic human decency would be the default? Did that world ever actually exist? Because this shiat is just so farking exhausting. I'm barely holding it together; everywhere you turn there's someone else who needs saving, and I'm just holed up here in my dysfunctional privileged fortress, window shopping for fountain pens and not fixing a farking thing. We are so farked as a society.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oreminer: The beetings will continue until morale improves

Beetings?
Maybe they should try using a carrot to ensure compliance. I really hate to yam it up about typos in a headline but subby must be some kind of potato to make the mistake. As I adjust the onion on my belt, I just want everyone to know that I'd be as red as a radish if I opened myself up to parsnipping in the comments.


Turnip on its head ... maybe relish the tot it was on porpoise?

/do they even sell porpoise?
 
