(WCAX Vermont)   A lot of students are going to find school intense this year. Oh. In tents this year   (wcax.com) divider line
8
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good, I have been trying to get our school district to do this. Unsuccessfully.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's still one of my long-time favorite puns.

I heard it first in a local TV ad for M*A*S*H Marathons...
 
powhound
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Great idea, but I don't see it working for anything other than tiny schools. For a school of 3000 you will need 60-70 tents. At what cost? Where will they go? Delivery method? Seems it would be more efficient to keep kids at home and let them remote learn.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For all in tents and purposes, this seems like a problematic idea.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A man goes to see the psychiatrist and says, "Doctor, sometimes I think I'm a teepee.  Then, I think I'm a wigwam.  Then, I think I'm a teepee.  Then, I think I'm a wigwam.
The psychiatrist says, "I see your problem.  I believe you're two tents."
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.kym-cdn.com image 788x434]


Legitimate strategy
Youtube bLMYTQUw8Lc
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

powhound: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Great idea, but I don't see it working for anything other than tiny schools. For a school of 3000 you will need 60-70 tents. At what cost? Where will they go? Delivery method? Seems it would be more efficient to keep kids at home and let them remote learn.


So whose cousin suddenly has a tent business?

Seriously, I don't get these half solutions. Having the class outside was great...as a novelty, a once a month thing to break monotony, when the weather is right for it. And only for a class or two.

Just some of the issues that I can think of off the top of my head:
- where are they going to go to the bathroom? In a marigolds? Behind a tree? Walk alone into the school and back taking forever or needing a chaperone? How many chaperones?
- can you imagine the mayhem between classes? What if a student runs off?
- are the kids going to sit on the ground? All day long?? Will they bring out all of the tables? And a white board?
- what about projectors? No? Or will they have electric wires snaking through the grass?
- risk of allergies to bees? Or grass?
- open tent, especially if regular fabric will have lousy acoustics. Something smoother such as tarp or coated canvas would reflect the sound to the back kids. Now add to that that you'll have several tents next to each other and each teacher trying to be heard
- security? Will they rope off the park area and create a channel to the school? Will that be enough?
- what about schools that don't have open areas next to them? Have somewhere far? What about supplies in that case? Bathrooms?

As I've said in the past, the best that can be done in a pandemic is 1) gather all the many unused iPads/tablets/laptops as donations 2) set up WiFi or mobile support for students. Some countries have already either had service providers pledge free internet or have the country provide it

In these types of social issues, what would usually happen is the First Lady would step up with a campaign...but, yeah.

/will still have to consider families where both or the single parent work. We have done away with the stay-at-home mom model. That has a cost. Maybe we should create a network system where stay at home moms and those working from home can take a foster (day) child. Or use the closed businesses space for "mini daycares" that have very limited and traceable number of kids.
 
