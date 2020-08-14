 Skip to content
(UPI)   New Zealand's largest city ain't farking around, going on lockdown for 12 days. Auckward   (upi.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 more days
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just talked to my brother there.  It's terrible.  The brewery down the street is only open for takeout.  He doesn't know how he'll survive.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're starting up their film industry over there but they probably won't let me in because I'm an American. Thanks, Obama.

Something would probably immediately eat me the minute I landed anyway.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lauckdown
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is the Shire a hotspot yet?
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA: Public health officials are encouraging those who test positive and their families to move to a local quarantine facility to limit the spread.

I don't know exactly what this entails, but it sounds fantastic. I envision a little apartment facility where meals and stuff are provided while families wait out the quarantine time. Not meaningful in a country where the virus runs rampant, but in a country where it is all highly locked down, very appealing.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: They're starting up their film industry over there but they probably won't let me in because I'm an American. Thanks, Obama.

Something would probably immediately eat me the minute I landed anyway.


In New Zealand? You might be menaced by a penguin. Or a weka. 

But if you can get a gig in NZ, take it. It's an amazing country. I'll never forgive myself for turning down a stint on Lord of the Rings - though I was told later it was almost literal hell.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a PhD in palindromes, call me DrAwkward
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sad that its political in the us with all the f ups .
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: FTFA: Public health officials are encouraging those who test positive and their families to move to a local quarantine facility to limit the spread.

I don't know exactly what this entails, but it sounds fantastic. I envision a little apartment facility where meals and stuff are provided while families wait out the quarantine time. Not meaningful in a country where the virus runs rampant, but in a country where it is all highly locked down, very appealing.


I've seen enough movies to know this is a bioweapons lab that turns ordinary people into monsters, or human nukes, or nuclear monsters.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tasteme: I have a PhD in palindromes, call me DrAwkward


I could go either way on this...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Mugato: They're starting up their film industry over there but they probably won't let me in because I'm an American. Thanks, Obama.

Something would probably immediately eat me the minute I landed anyway.

In New Zealand? You might be menaced by a penguin. Or a weka. 

But if you can get a gig in NZ, take it. It's an amazing country. I'll never forgive myself for turning down a stint on Lord of the Rings - though I was told later it was almost literal hell.


Well i know it's not Australia but I just read about someone finding a python or a boa or something in their bathtub.  But then that shiat happens in Florida too.

I think they're shooting a Lord of the Rings TV show there soon.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Welcome to Peach Trees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good luck to all six of them.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is stupid.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

starsrift: FTFA: Public health officials are encouraging those who test positive and their families to move to a local quarantine facility to limit the spread.

I don't know exactly what this entails, but it sounds fantastic. I envision a little apartment facility where meals and stuff are provided while families wait out the quarantine time. Not meaningful in a country where the virus runs rampant, but in a country where it is all highly locked down, very appealing.


I envision a parody of Oliver Twist.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It (Official Video)
Youtube 0hiUuL5uTKc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
12 days? How long is that in hobbit movies?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

