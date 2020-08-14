 Skip to content
 
It's a dry heat
21
Sachlpch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is not a dry heat. The 10% humidity this year combined with 115 degrees is a pain in the booty.
An average temperature of 98 degrees in July is the hottest it's been. That's average, with the overnight lows.
Electric companies be raking in the dough this summer.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lot of "pneumonia" and "heat-related deaths" going around this time of year. It's not the hoax, it's the humidity.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The whole western US is getting in on the fun.  And a lot of people in the PNW don't have air conditioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just want the dew point around here to drop below 65, consistently. I don't remember it ever being in the 70s before, especially not repeatedly.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sachlpch: This is not a dry heat. The 10% humidity this year combined with 115 degrees is a pain in the booty.
An average temperature of 98 degrees in July is the hottest it's been. That's average, with the overnight lows.
Electric companies be raking in the dough this summer.


H
OT

HOT
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in Florida i think folks die from drowning in their own sweat...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sachlpch: This is not a dry heat. The 10% humidity this year combined with 115 degrees is a pain in the booty.
An average temperature of 98 degrees in July is the hottest it's been. That's average, with the overnight lows.
Electric companies be raking in the dough this summer.


How is that not a dry heat?

Anyways, I've been in Yuma when it's 115, and it's certainly no joke. But it is one hell of a lot better than south Texas. It is fun walking to Tacos and Beer and stopping at two fast food joints to chug power-aid.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The whole western US is getting in on the fun.  And a lot of people in the PNW don't have air conditioning.

[Fark user image 800x749]


Ayup.  This is the forecast for my area

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tucson reporting in. (my area anyway)
It's 11pm and still 99º. :-/
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 400x225]

[Fark user image 454x777]


Now that I reviewed what I posted, how the fark does the "heat warning" expire at the 112 degree mark on Thursday!?!
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a dumb heat.  Last 5 years the earth was the hottest on record.  And today, President* Donny overturned an EPA rule to keep methane from spewing out of pipelines and into the atmosphere.   Keep pumping those gasses into the sky, see where it gets ya.  Keep voting for morons, see where it gets ya.
 
Pixter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Extremes kill...extreme cold, extreme heat. Best part is-planet keeps getting hotter so...really looking forward to summers in about ten years.

Since we can't even get 99% of folks to throw on a facemask to potentially save a vulnerable person's life, I've officially given up on humans tackling climate change.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The whole western US is getting in on the fun.  And a lot of people in the PNW don't have air conditioning.

[Fark user image 800x749]


I've checked several times and confirmed it's not my monitor going insane... Sweet Jesus, who the hell chose those colors?

It must be either a tetrachromatic woman who somehow has a 4-color computer display, or a man with a rare form of colorblindness that shifts his perception of blue and green.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 400x225]

[Fark user image 454x777]

Now that I reviewed what I posted, how the fark does the "heat warning" expire at the 112 degree mark on Thursday!?!


That's enough time for you to have been warned.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pixter: Extremes kill...extreme cold, extreme heat. Best part is-planet keeps getting hotter so...really looking forward to summers in about ten years.

Since we can't even get 99% of folks to throw on a facemask to potentially save a vulnerable person's life, I've officially given up on humans tackling climate change.


I just read in the paper that by 2050 Phoenix will have a climate like Baghdad.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Springerville, Arizona -- 62℉
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Pixter: Extremes kill...extreme cold, extreme heat. Best part is-planet keeps getting hotter so...really looking forward to summers in about ten years.

Since we can't even get 99% of folks to throw on a facemask to potentially save a vulnerable person's life, I've officially given up on humans tackling climate change.

I just read in the paper that by 2050 Phoenix will have a climate like Baghdad.


Phoenix doesn't have the luxury of having the Tigris river running through it. They have the Central Arizona Project canal, but that's going to be dry once the Colorado River drops enough.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 400x225]

[Fark user image image 454x777]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 400x225]

[Fark user image 454x777]

Now that I reviewed what I posted, how the fark does the "heat warning" expire at the 112 degree mark on Thursday!?!


Because after that you die and become jerky.
 
