God hates trees
12
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Boom
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guy got killed by lightning in a open empty field catty corner to where I used to live.  No storms within ten miles, hardly any clouds overhead.


/must have really pissed some deity off
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Warning shot.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline sent me into TFA wondering why the westboro baptist church would be targeting trees.

I should probably spend less time on Fark.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
God hates figs?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have a yuuuge tree out back and live in the lightning capital of the US. Every day we have a thunderstorm, I think it's going to be struck.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No, no, that's Thor you're thinking of.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: God hates figs?


https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible​-​stories/jesus-curses-fig-tree-bible-st​ory.html
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why is it orange
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mister Buttons: God hates figs?

https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-​stories/jesus-curses-fig-tree-bible-st​ory.html


Wait a second.  Jesus got all pissed at the money lenders because he was hangry?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.