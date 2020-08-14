 Skip to content
 
(Democracy Docket)   Here's four ways to safely cast your ballot without using USPS, because this is a thing we have to worry about now
53
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It only too 3.5 years for us to descend into third world country status.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I said it in this thread, and I'll say it again. If your signature has changed since registering to vote ( like mine has), RE-REGISTER!
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


...the beautiful...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I said it in this thread, and I'll say it again. If your signature has changed since registering to vote ( like mine has), RE-REGISTER!


Same goes for a name change (married, for instance), address change, even a telephone number change. Don't let there be any reason your vote can be refused.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in 1 of the 4 states where they said it shouldn't be a problem.  Yes, that means that they expect problems in the other 46.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta love how we all know mail-in voting will be a debacle, especially given the recent problems in the primaries, but we're gonna do it anyway.  It's almost like the Democrats want turmoil.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I said it in this thread, and I'll say it again. If your signature has changed since registering to vote ( like mine has), RE-REGISTER!


Its too late now for most everyone, but it's always good to vote in the primaries to make sure you're good to go for the general.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another good idea is to fill out your ballot with a pen that uses Security Ink (usually to help prevent check fraud), just in case Trump's goons try to "wash" your ballot.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07​9​Q7JXX1/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVP​DKIKX0DER&psc
 
flond
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: You gotta love how we all know mail-in voting will be a debacle, especially given the recent problems in the primaries, but we're gonna do it anyway.  It's almost like the Democrats want turmoil.


We get it, you're sad we dont have 10 times the COVID rate of other countries
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flond: We get it, you're sad we dont have 10 times the COVID rate of other countries


We don't?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: You gotta love how we all know mail-in voting will be a debacle, especially given the recent problems in the primaries, but we're gonna do it anyway.  It's almost like the Democrats want turmoil.


Your user name gives arsonists a bad name.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump may think this is going to reduce the Biden votes, but all he's doing is pissing us off into an atomic rage and we'll HULK SMASH our way to the nearest polling location the first chance we get!
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A look at the USPS website shows 1.3B Xmas cards delivered in '18.  Say an even 1B for the 4 weeks before 12/25. In the '16 race there were just under 140M votes cast. If we opened up mail balloting a few weeks before Election Day where is the delivery/volume problem?
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA = disenfranchisement.

F$#%@*! asshole racist scum.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: It's almost like the Democrats want turmoil.


You can project this on the Hoover Dam.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I neglected putting "Destruction of the Postal service in clear attempt at election tampering" on both my 2020 and Trump Tyranny bingo cards.

/Really shouldn't have invested so heavily in murder hornets
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Trump may think this is going to reduce the Biden votes, but all he's doing is pissing us off into an atomic rage and we'll HULK SMASH our way to the nearest polling location the first chance we get!


I'm already planning to vote in person. I don't even know if Missouri even has mail-in voting as an option (we don't even have early voting).

Either way, I'm not going to let the Missouri GOP screw me out of my vote, which means its probably best to just do it in person.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: You gotta love how we all know mail-in voting will be a debacle, especially given the recent problems in the primaries, but we're gonna do it anyway.  It's almost like the Democrats want turmoil.


Yeah, why won't the Democrats just fix this mess?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It occurred to me today that I can't hermitly vote by mail anyway.  My state requires a witness to me filling out the ballot (down from the normal 2 witnesses).  They have to watch me fill it out (from a distance so as to not be able to tell who I'm voting for, of course) and sign it.  I live alone in the goddamn woods and the whole point of mailing in my ballot is to not spend significant time in close proximity to strangers.

I wonder if Tinder can whip up something for this situation.  "Looking to swap ballot witness services from a safe distance.  Will provide gloves, clean pens, and a folding table in the driveway.  Must wear a mask."
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rugged individualism

god helps those that help themselves
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The combination of these unprecedented challenges has led to widespread fear over what David Wasserman called "a perfect catastrophe of administrative overload, postal delays and voter error that could lead to millions of absentee ballots not counting."

We call it F.U.D.  And it only exists if you participate in it.  Like this article, for example.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if WI can overcome GOP farkery, all states can.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: You gotta love how we all know mail-in voting will be a debacle, especially given the recent problems in the primaries, but we're gonna do it anyway.  It's almost like the Democrats want turmoil.


I live in a state which mails everyone a ballot for every election. Sometimes I don't even realize an election is coming up until I get the ballot in my mailbox. It works great, no standing in, no feeling rushed, no taking time off work or having to travel somewhere. Surely our great country can manage to send a single piece of mail to every citizen interested in voting and then deliver it to a ballot counting center, right?
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there will be no justice. no accountability. you, citizen, must be a hero. you must vote.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Hey, if WI can overcome GOP farkery, all states can.


Did they though?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.


Thanks to your Fascist president our service members overseas will be disenfranchised.
 
jay_bones15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey sheep, how about the Isreal UAE peace deal? Open your eyes people.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: It occurred to me today that I can't hermitly vote by mail anyway.  My state requires a witness to me filling out the ballot (down from the normal 2 witnesses).  They have to watch me fill it out (from a distance so as to not be able to tell who I'm voting for, of course) and sign it.  I live alone in the goddamn woods and the whole point of mailing in my ballot is to not spend significant time in close proximity to strangers.

I wonder if Tinder can whip up something for this situation.  "Looking to swap ballot witness services from a safe distance.  Will provide gloves, clean pens, and a folding table in the driveway.  Must wear a mask."


I suggest two Tinder dates for this. That way the mere possibility of some quid pro quo bullshiat challenge is largely avoided. And heck, maybe you will get that threesome you've always wanted after the deed is done. Just make sure to set the scene ahead of time. Candles, bloody rabbit pelts, rose petals, etc.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Trump may think this is going to reduce the Biden votes, but all he's doing is pissing us off into an atomic rage and we'll HULK SMASH our way to the nearest polling location the first chance we get!

I'm already planning to vote in person. I don't even know if Missouri even has mail-in voting as an option (we don't even have early voting).

Either way, I'm not going to let the Missouri GOP screw me out of my vote, which means its probably best to just do it in person.


There is absentee voting, and they've really opened things up due to the virus threat. Call your county clerk's office.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We had mail voting since I started voting in Florida. I never heard of any problems.  I guess it's not completely private so a Trumper catches his wife trying to vote liberal he might give her another black eye in addition to the one he gave her for burning the dinner.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

powhound: jtown: It occurred to me today that I can't hermitly vote by mail anyway.  My state requires a witness to me filling out the ballot (down from the normal 2 witnesses).  They have to watch me fill it out (from a distance so as to not be able to tell who I'm voting for, of course) and sign it.  I live alone in the goddamn woods and the whole point of mailing in my ballot is to not spend significant time in close proximity to strangers.

I wonder if Tinder can whip up something for this situation.  "Looking to swap ballot witness services from a safe distance.  Will provide gloves, clean pens, and a folding table in the driveway.  Must wear a mask."

I suggest two Tinder dates for this. That way the mere possibility of some quid pro quo bullshiat challenge is largely avoided. And heck, maybe you will get that threesome you've always wanted after the deed is done. Just make sure to set the scene ahead of time. Candles, bloody rabbit pelts, rose petals, etc.


One Tinder, one Grinder, just to be safe.
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A look at the USPS website shows 1.3B Xmas cards delivered in '18. Say an even 1B for the 4 weeks before 12/25. In the '16 race there were just under 140M votes cast. If we opened up mail balloting a few weeks before Election Day where is the delivery/volume problem? #KnowTheVote

/math...sorry
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Trump may think this is going to reduce the Biden votes, but all he's doing is pissing us off into an atomic rage and we'll HULK SMASH our way to the nearest polling location the first chance we get!

I'm already planning to vote in person. I don't even know if Missouri even has mail-in voting as an option (we don't even have early voting).

Either way, I'm not going to let the Missouri GOP screw me out of my vote, which means its probably best to just do it in person.


https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wa​t​ch/501577-heres-where-your-state-stand​s-on-mail-in-voting
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans believe in their philosophy so strongly they have to lie and cheat.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.


psst, you do realize that your hero, the orange one is voting using USPS don't you?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Trump may think this is going to reduce the Biden votes, but all he's doing is pissing us off into an atomic rage and we'll HULK SMASH our way to the nearest polling location the first chance we get!

I'm already planning to vote in person. I don't even know if Missouri even has mail-in voting as an option (we don't even have early voting).

Either way, I'm not going to let the Missouri GOP screw me out of my vote, which means its probably best to just do it in person.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wat​ch/501577-heres-where-your-state-stand​s-on-mail-in-voting

Missouri:Voters in Missouri can qualify for mail-in voting if they are out of town, sick or disabled, have a religious commitment or are in the armed services.
The state legislature passed a bill that would allow anyone with a notary's signature to qualify for mail-in voting, but it awaits the governor's signature and would only apply to the state's August election and the November presidential election.


Yep. Just as I thought...
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sdd2000: dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.

psst, you do realize that your hero, the orange one is voting using USPS don't you?


I have no heros... never have.  Closest thing I have to a hero is my father..and I might be losing him soon.

So fark off.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You're all nuts.

Also, enjoy the riots in November when Trump wins again because the Dems can't field anyone better than a fake and a potato.
 
powhound
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trocadero: powhound: jtown: It occurred to me today that I can't hermitly vote by mail anyway.  My state requires a witness to me filling out the ballot (down from the normal 2 witnesses).  They have to watch me fill it out (from a distance so as to not be able to tell who I'm voting for, of course) and sign it.  I live alone in the goddamn woods and the whole point of mailing in my ballot is to not spend significant time in close proximity to strangers.

I wonder if Tinder can whip up something for this situation.  "Looking to swap ballot witness services from a safe distance.  Will provide gloves, clean pens, and a folding table in the driveway.  Must wear a mask."

I suggest two Tinder dates for this. That way the mere possibility of some quid pro quo bullshiat challenge is largely avoided. And heck, maybe you will get that threesome you've always wanted after the deed is done. Just make sure to set the scene ahead of time. Candles, bloody rabbit pelts, rose petals, etc.

One Tinder, one Grinder, just to be safe.


Yeah that crossed my mind also. Maybe two of each. At least one will have Covid and/or STDs.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dwrash: sdd2000: dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.

psst, you do realize that your hero, the orange one is voting using USPS don't you?

I have no heros... never have.  Closest thing I have to a hero is my father..and I might be losing him soon.

So fark off.


You stick up for him and his ideas like he WAS your hero.

So YOU fark off!
 
zbtop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.


Some of us however live in states where mail-in voting has been the norm for decades and worked perfectly fine until your pal Mango Mussolini decided to start intentionally wrecking national institutions.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zbtop: dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.

Some of us however live in states where mail-in voting has been the norm for decades and worked perfectly fine until your pal Mango Mussolini decided to start intentionally wrecking national institutions.


Well.. they are trying to do it in PA and spectacularly failed at it in the primaries.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dwrash: sdd2000: dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.

psst, you do realize that your hero, the orange one is voting using USPS don't you?

I have no heros... never have.  Closest thing I have to a hero is my father..and I might be losing him soon.

So fark off.


Sorry to hear about your dad.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's funny, by sheer chance I live within 150 feet of my registered voting location which has always been extremely convenient but I'm not taking any goddamn chances in case they burn the place down before voting day or something. I'm doing mail-in early as possible (mid Sep.) and if I can't get my vote validated before election day do it in person.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dwrash: sdd2000: dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.

psst, you do realize that your hero, the orange one is voting using USPS don't you?

I have no heros... never have.  Closest thing I have to a hero is my father..and I might be losing him soon.

So fark off.


sorry about your father.

I used the term hero because you sure as heck tend to white knight the twit-in-chief a great deal. If he is not your hero do you just do it for grins, or are you paid for it?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sdd2000: dwrash: sdd2000: dwrash: Voting in person... in this election.. Depending on the USPS is a sign of mental illness.

psst, you do realize that your hero, the orange one is voting using USPS don't you?

I have no heros... never have.  Closest thing I have to a hero is my father..and I might be losing him soon.

So fark off.

sorry about your father.

I used the term hero because you sure as heck tend to white knight the twit-in-chief a great deal. If he is not your hero do you just do it for grins, or are you paid for it?


Not really.. hes an asshole.. but a necessary asshole at this point in time.

The unfortunate part is that congress STILL is not interested in reining in the power of the presidency other than the impeachment sham.  I want Trump to fark up and hurt more and more people until Congress comes to its senses.

All meaningful and appreciated change requires sacrifice.

I hope a Biden presidency is just as fu CV ked up.

Presidents are not to be idolized, worshipped or inspiring.  They are nothing more than beauty pageant winners.. vapid and stupid.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dwrash: hes an asshole.. but a necessary asshole at this point in time.


Because fascism at any price?
 
