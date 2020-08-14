 Skip to content
 
(CarBuzz)   You do see what happens when two strangers fark around with very expensive cars in the Alps?   (carbuzz.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gonna be a big week for Gustav's Auto Body and Fondue Palace!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Haha.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but we've seen better video.

The Italian Job 1969 720p intro
Youtube cgJuVOrXv68
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, I sort of guess that its good that an owner is driving the damn thing.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, but we've seen better video.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cgJuVOrX​v68?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


God, not the Muria
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each of those expensive cars had a dashcam. Want to see those videos.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally rich people's problems
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich, impatient assholes face small consequences for being an impatient asshole.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've seen, one usually falls off a cliff, and the other one goes to a billionaire party, somewhat surprisingly with a hot spy of legal age.

The one that fell off the cliff just disappears.

The car is magically fixed or replaced.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do they also use 911 in Switzerland?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think these Upper Class Twits do this sort of crap on purpose, just to brag at their parties that they frequently wreck cars that cost more than their peons make in over a year's salary.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too bad it didn't involve an alp lumberjack. We could be making fun of a major axeident.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The $3 million Bugatti was not heavily damaged. Yes, it will cost tens of thousands, maybe even a couple of hundred thousands to repair, but that "$4 million crash" headline is still utter BS.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yay. More rich assholes. Meanwhile the rest of us are shoveling upward through miles of shiat.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

That exact same car, not one like it, but the very same one (the drive begins at 6:45):
Most famous Lamborghini ever? The Italian Job Lamborghini Miura | Tyrrell's Classic Workshop
Youtube RKwW1_EUVkc
:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Funniest Car Chase...2 gorillas and 1 zebra....The Pink Panther Movie - 1963
Youtube 88Bos08wAMM
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
vehicle cargo griefers suck
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I think these Upper Class Twits do this sort of crap on purpose, just to brag at their parties that they frequently wreck cars that cost more than their peons make in over a year's salary.


Over a years salary? You must be rich. :)
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm Johnny On The Spot!

/whaddaya need, boss?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How stupid do you have to be to flunk social studies, really?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's the original article (in German):

https://www.20min.ch/story/bugatti-po​r​sche-und-wohnmobil-in-unfall-auf-gotth​ard-passstrasse-verwickelt-85417101176​7
 
bababa
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Brand new, the Bugatti costs over $3 million. I wonder how much it is worth now?
 
