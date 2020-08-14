 Skip to content
 
(NOAA)   The National Hurricane Center has news for those seeking Kyle. This is not a euphemism   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
5
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Be careful around Cape Cod, as waves are forecast to be about this high.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
South Park - Kyle's Mom's a Bitch
Youtube i9AT3jjAP0Y
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen Kyle?  He's about this tall.
 
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shut up, Kyle!
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What? No hurricane Karen?
 
