(WGME Portland)   Marijuana retailers fear they'll be RUNNING OUT OF POT   (wgme.com) divider line
    Awkward, Maine marijuana retailers, customers  
posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2020 at 2:41 AM



King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They forgot to bring a towel
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One month to purchase, test, and package cannabis for recreational sale. At least they have the medicinal supply pipeline to help tide them over, which is how Oregon successfully jump-started the rec market...

Recreational shops have to get their own product separate from the medical market.

Well, shiat. Leave it to the bureaucrats to find yet another way to screw up legalization.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ParanoidTag.jpg
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does Maine law allow you to grow your own? A single small plant can give me over half a pound. That will last me all year long with enough left over to give it away to friends and family.

There's no shortage in my home.

(:
 
