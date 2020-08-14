 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: Let them eat cake. New hotness: Let them have COVID   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We'll eat cake after we eat you.
 
g.fro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't Poe right something like this?
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool update Robin Leach.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The reckoning always comes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg was spotted last month riding a $12,000 electric surfboard in Hawaii

He's never going to become a real human boy.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want emo cake. It's the cake that cuts itself!
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Two words:  false negatives.

I treat all my negative for COVID cases as potentially infectious.
 
goatharper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh. It doesn't get any poorer than me. My lifestyle hasn't changed either. The goats don't bother me, I don't bother the goats, everybody gets along just the same as before.

Last week I took the kids on a field trip to the stockyards. They got to see an auction!

Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would be outraged if I didn't think that was mostly bullshiat.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I would be outraged if I didn't think that was mostly bullshiat.


Much like "COVID parties," these anti-COVID parties never happened.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rich people suck, but I think this story is a sh*tload of fiction.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like half this country, they've accepted the risk and mitigated it on their own terms. I fail to see what the issue is here?

Quick, someone call the whaaaaaaaambulance!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm poor, but i count my blessings. Number one is living pretty well isolated from all our neighbors, who are part timers anyway. We can go to town when we want, thats usually midweek to avoid the tourist crowds. Wearing a mask religiously when in public or in a store is number two. Three is that we dont live in a crowded place, we're at altitude with intense sunshine and low humidity so i like to think we're protected by mother nature too. So far so good...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Covid is a Rich Country problem.
