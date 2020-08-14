 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Three months. You get three months Get-Out-Of-COVID-Free immunity once you've had it. So party on, go to concerts, attend a sportsball game, go nuts. For three months   (whnt.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the CDC is basing this on...?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that's true, it makes you wonder how effective a vaccine will be
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: If that's true, it makes you wonder how effective a vaccine will be


Take it every 2.5 months and you'll be fine.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?


It looks like it's based on studies showing that antibody levels decline after that time. However that's only part of the immune response. There are memory cells which can be reactivated to produce more antibodies when needed, as well as T cells which can stick around for many years. It's hoped that the immune system would respond faster on a re-infection and get the virus under control before the patient developed severe symptoms, but we don't have enough data yet to know whether or not it will work that way.


OldRod: If that's true, it makes you wonder how effective a vaccine will be


That's one of the reasons that you need to go through months-long clinical trials before approving anything (Russia, China, I am looking in your direction). Full immunity for years would be nice, but I'd settle for an annual shot which would limit the severity to 'common cold; chicken soup' levels rather than 'ICU + ventilator'.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.


Mandate vaccines and those that don't get darted with vaccination darts like people dart animals in the wild. Seriously it's time to put the foot down on people like that.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have had it 5 months ago. Time to act all reckless!
 
Inyego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you catch Corona a second time it's called dos equis.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?


Top men have been working on it...Top men.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's great unless you're one of the long haulers, in which case, not so great.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: I may have had it 5 months ago. Time to act all reckless!


Sure that isn't how you got it 5 months ago? All that early Spring what got to your head and led you down the merry path of going out and breathing deep?

You party animal, you

As Ivo Shandor posted, there is interesting research about T-cell responses. I scanned an article speculating why some folk get sick and others don't and T-cell response is part of the "immunity" landscape.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: I may have had it 5 months ago. Time to act all reckless!


5-3..... Sure you should be safe.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nimbull: freakay: This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.

Mandate vaccines and those that don't get darted with vaccination darts like people dart animals in the wild. Seriously it's time to put the foot down on people like that.


But freedom!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you get Covid-19 and within three month's you find a country with a lower positivity rate, your mattress testing and medical treatment is FREE!

/obscure so cal commercial reference
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Inyego: If you catch Corona a second time it's called dos equis.


Is he cure is copious amounts of citrus?

because, ew
 
coneyfark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
STURGIS!!!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

morg: cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?

[Fark user image image 425x369]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nimbull: freakay: This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.

Mandate vaccines and those that don't get darted with vaccination darts like people dart animals in the wild. Seriously it's time to put the foot down on people like that.


As long as you're ok with this...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Because that's what you get when you give more power to the government.
 
ng2810
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltnor: OldRod: If that's true, it makes you wonder how effective a vaccine will be

Take it every 2.5 months and you'll be fine.


So it would be like taking birth control shots.

If so, could we just get an implant that slow-releases the vaccine into our bodies until it is eradicated from the human population?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*clicks through to the study*

They're basing this on studying ONLY 37 PEOPLE. WTF.
I'll wait for Dr. Fausi to validate a real study. I can't believe the CDC released this bs to the public.

/ smdh
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is just antibody presence.  3 months.  That is not your only defense against re-infection, or even your best defense.  Your immunity memory cells are what mount your best defense and we have no data on that effect yet.

So, the real answer is we have no idea yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We don't even have a decent antibody test regime, much less a way to test for interferons which, as much as a layman such as myself can understand it, would provide a much more long term immunity to developing COVID-19. It seems we have to let the vaccine folks focused on antibody production have the lions share of the research resources right now, which would be fine if Joe Sixpack would keep his damn ass at home as much as possible.

/pass me another sixpack
//what, its Friday
///and 5 o'clock somewhere
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nimbull: freakay: This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.

Mandate vaccines and those that don't get darted with vaccination darts like people dart animals in the wild. Seriously it's time to put the foot down on people like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Shhhh, I'm hunting Covidiots.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This information might inconvenience me so I chose to ignore it. /s
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hear that boys? There's immunity! Woo-wee, we're gonna tear down the town tonight!
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, this is an amazing breakthrough! The CDC found immune systems in humans?! Just amazing.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Nimbull: freakay: This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.

Mandate vaccines and those that don't get darted with vaccination darts like people dart animals in the wild. Seriously it's time to put the foot down on people like that.

As long as you're ok with this...

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x335]

Because that's what you get when you give more power to the government.


Are you thinking we're going to have Law Enforcement throw people down and vaccinate them as if they were cattle?

That is, maybe, the only way you could link the event in that picture with mandating the bulk of the population adds another vaccine to the already fairly standard schedule that starts in babyhood and (for some) extends well into military and health care career lives.

Or was it some cynicism gone horribly wrong with the combination of a murder and science labeled as "big government bad"?

It's the cattle one, right?
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: morg: cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?

[Fark user image image 425x369]

[Fark user image 425x354]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Determining practical reinfection risk should be easy enough in countries with universal health coverage and who maintain centralized coded billing databases. Just run a database query looking for persons with multiple diagnostic events beyond some interval, review those cases and plot out a histogram of occurences vs. time.

Of course this would not be possible in the United States because billing data are spread hither and there across hundreds of databases. That's one of the benefits of universal coverage that is often overlooked because usually it's only of interest to medical researchers.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All the article seems to be saying is that they're confident there is immunity for 3 months, which is probably the only data they have, not that immunity disappears after 3 months.  Anything beyond that is unknown at this point.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Please, don't do any of this.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dbaggins: So, the real answer is we have no idea yet.


That is the right way to take this information. We don't know enough yet to be confident, and risking your health, even your life, on this is ludicrous.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?

It looks like it's based on studies showing that antibody levels decline after that time. However that's only part of the immune response. There are memory cells which can be reactivated to produce more antibodies when needed, as well as T cells which can stick around for many years. It's hoped that the immune system would respond faster on a re-infection and get the virus under control before the patient developed severe symptoms, but we don't have enough data yet to know whether or not it will work that way.


OldRod: If that's true, it makes you wonder how effective a vaccine will be

That's one of the reasons that you need to go through months-long clinical trials before approving anything (Russia, China, I am looking in your direction). Full immunity for years would be nice, but I'd settle for an annual shot which would limit the severity to 'common cold; chicken soup' levels rather than 'ICU + ventilator'.


I'd like to add, this is entirely in accord with my own experience too.

I have posted about this before, to a little skepticism, but my coworker had COVID twice. And there were 3 1/2 months in between when she finally made her recovery the first time and her getting it again (with much, much milder symptoms which cleared up in about a week instead of a month like the first time).
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: *clicks through to the study*

They're basing this on studying ONLY 37 PEOPLE. WTF.
I'll wait for Dr. Fausi to validate a real study. I can't believe the CDC released this bs to the public.

/ smdh


But was it peer reviewed...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Wow, this is an amazing breakthrough! The CDC found immune systems in humans?! Just amazing.


really, this is such substandard research from the CDC that I'm seriously wondering how degraded that agency has become.  WTF have you idiots been doing over there for 6 months?   Didn't Bush II and Obama leave that agency in decent enough shape to withstand one Trump-appointed Director?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Inyego: If you catch Corona a second time it's called dos equis.


American translation:
1st = Coors'n virus light
2nd = The Banquet Plauge
 
sforce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nimbull: freakay: This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.

Mandate vaccines and those that don't get darted with vaccination darts like people dart animals in the wild. Seriously it's time to put the foot down on people like that.


Alternatively, if you choose not to get the vaccine, your health insurance rates are some percentage higher than someone else on the same plan.

"Oh you have no medical reason not to be vaccinated for COVID19? Cool, your annual rate isn't the $5,000 that a vaccinated person pays, yours is $12,000"
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When they say up to 3 months, I understand that to mean no more than three months but possibly less than 3 months.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

parasol: Jeebus Saves: Nimbull: freakay: This sucks.

At the same time...it looks like quarterly vaccines will be the deal.

But what people are going to have to do is recognize that people who do not take the vaccine are going to be harbors for the virus.  They should be shunned in the most strident manner.  Cut them off from your social network...they are ruining everything for everyone else.

On the other hand, if 1/3 of the population doesnt get the vaccine, they will be the harbors alright, and they will more than likely kick off.

Mandate vaccines and those that don't get darted with vaccination darts like people dart animals in the wild. Seriously it's time to put the foot down on people like that.

As long as you're ok with this...

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x335]

Because that's what you get when you give more power to the government.

Are you thinking we're going to have Law Enforcement throw people down and vaccinate them as if they were cattle?

That is, maybe, the only way you could link the event in that picture with mandating the bulk of the population adds another vaccine to the already fairly standard schedule that starts in babyhood and (for some) extends well into military and health care career lives.

Or was it some cynicism gone horribly wrong with the combination of a murder and science labeled as "big government bad"?

It's the cattle one, right?


He's in the 'But mah FREEDUMBS!' brigade.

Everything the government does to help mitigate the spread of a leathal pandemic is a personal affront to his freedom.  The concept of personal and social responsibility is completely secondary.  If it interfers with his rights to do whatever the fark he wants, its evil.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: *clicks through to the study*

They're basing this on studying ONLY 37 PEOPLE. WTF.
I'll wait for Dr. Fausi to validate a real study. I can't believe the CDC released this bs to the public.

/ smdh


37 is literally 'statistically significant.'  It would be nice to have more, but it is a good start.  Lab testing often picks '37' when theres a lot of scrutiny.  I don't recall the details but it's somehow tied to 3 sigma confidence levels or something.

It ain't 6 sigma, but if they barely squeaked out the funds and permissions for the test, it's a reasonable target.

And once you prove something, you have the firepower to ask for more & bigger.
 
gyorg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbaggins: This is just antibody presence.  3 months.  That is not your only defense against re-infection, or even your best defense.  Your immunity memory cells are what mount your best defense and we have no data on that effect yet.

So, the real answer is we have no idea yet.


Well, some idea: new study shows great t-cell response. Far better than antibody: https://twitter.com/EricTop​ol/status/1​294266335887646720?s=20
 
Stibium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mcnguyen: All the article seems to be saying is that they're confident there is immunity for 3 months, which is probably the only data they have, not that immunity disappears after 3 months.  Anything beyond that is unknown at this point.


This. It's probably something like a best guesstimate for your typical mild to moderate case, and only through a specific avenue of immunity.
 
uck It
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I suspect once this is in full circulation I suspect your body will get a few viruses periodically which will keep your immunity up
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?

It looks like it's based on studies showing that antibody levels decline after that time. However that's only part of the immune response. There are memory cells which can be reactivated to produce more antibodies when needed, as well as T cells which can stick around for many years. It's hoped that the immune system would respond faster on a re-infection and get the virus under control before the patient developed severe symptoms, but we don't have enough data yet to know whether or not it will work that way.


But we do have SOME data to go on.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s4157​7​-020-0389-z?utm_source=fark&utm_medium​=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_far​k
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, basically, the antibody tests will go false negative after three months because the body doesn't need them any more and is already programmed to clone hordes of killer cells in response to another infection.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're good to go for 3 months?

And they are just putting this out there three months before the election?

hmmmm.....HHHMMMMMMMMM

/ I wonder what miracle cures will be out next month?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: So, basically, the antibody tests will go false negative after three months because the body doesn't need them any more and is already programmed to clone hordes of killer cells in response to another infection.


So, if we don't do any more testing then there won't be any more cases?

/runs and hides
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ivo Shandor: cretinbob: And the CDC is basing this on...?

It looks like it's based on studies showing that antibody levels decline after that time. However that's only part of the immune response. There are memory cells which can be reactivated to produce more antibodies when needed, as well as T cells which can stick around for many years. It's hoped that the immune system would respond faster on a re-infection and get the virus under control before the patient developed severe symptoms, but we don't have enough data yet to know whether or not it will work that way.


OldRod: If that's true, it makes you wonder how effective a vaccine will be

That's one of the reasons that you need to go through months-long clinical trials before approving anything (Russia, China, I am looking in your direction). Full immunity for years would be nice, but I'd settle for an annual shot which would limit the severity to 'common cold; chicken soup' levels rather than 'ICU + ventilator'.

I'd like to add, this is entirely in accord with my own experience too.

I have posted about this before, to a little skepticism, but my coworker had COVID twice. And there were 3 1/2 months in between when she finally made her recovery the first time and her getting it again (with much, much milder symptoms which cleared up in about a week instead of a month like the first time).


Do we know that getting Covid once, much less twice, means it's over?

Some viruses linger in the body and pop up later - sometimes years later (looking at you varicella-zoster).
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was really sick in April. YAY! Round Two here we come!
 
